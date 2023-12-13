"He would be the one that will attract the most interest" - Sunil Gavaskar predicts Pat Cummins to be top-draw in IPL 2024 auction

Sunil Gavaskar expects Aussie skipper Pat Cummins to be the most attractive for franchises during the upcoming IPL 2024 auction on December 19.

Cummins pulled out of the 2023 season, citing a packed international schedule that included the Border Gavaskar Trophy and the Ashes. However, he is back in the auction for the cash-rich T20 league and is base-priced at ₹2 crore.

He will enter the auction after leading Australia to a record sixth ODI World Cup last month and will be among the major attractions during the auction.

Speaking to Star Sports on the sidelines of the India-South Africa 2nd T20I, Gavaskar felt Cummins' ability to strike a long ball, with his world-class bowling, makes him the best prospect for the IPL franchises.

"I think there will be tremendous interest in Pat Cummins. Don't forget when he played for KKR, he got the fastest fifty at one stage. So he can play as a batter as well, apart from the fact that he's one of the best bowlers that the game has seen. I think he would be the one that will attract the most interest from all the franchises," said Gavaskar.

Cummins was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹7.25 crore in the 2022 mega auction but was released from the squad when he decided to skip the 2023 season.

The Aussie skipper's incisive bowling and destructive lower-order batting have yielded 45 wickets and 379 runs in his 42-match IPL career.

"He has got that X factor and out of the box thinking" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Cummins' captaincy during the 2023 World Cup impressed experts and fans.

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar feels Pat Cummins would be a tremendous bowler on batting-friendly pitches during the IPL.

Impressed by his out-of-the-box thinking, Manjrekar also believed the franchises seeking strong leadership qualities could plunge for the Aussie skipper.

Following two defeats to open their campaign, Cummins led Australia to seven consecutive victories in the recent World Cup, followed by the semi-final and final triumph.

"Pat Cummins would be a great addition on a pitch with where, you know most bowlers struggle. He has got that X factor and out of the box thinking, you know, just something of a wild card," said Manjrekar on Star Sports.

A couple of teams looking for leadership, different leadership. SunRisers Hyderabad with Aiden Markram, Punjab Kings with Shikhar Dhawan. So Pat Cummins recent performance as a leader as well could maybe get the attention of a few team owners as well. Unlikely to happen, but can't rule that out," added Manjrekar.

Cummins has been part of the KKR setup in two stints from 2014 to 2015 and 2020 to 2022. He was also with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2017.

The veteran was integral to KKR qualifying for the IPL 2021 final, picking up nine wickets and boasting a batting average of 31 in nine games.