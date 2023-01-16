"He was on par with Virat Kohli" - Gautam Gambhir says Mohammed Siraj should have been Player of the Series along with Kohli

Gautam Gambhir feels Mohammed Siraj should have been jointly awarded Player of the Series along with Virat Kohli for the three ODIs between India and Sri Lanka.

The Men in Blue set a massive 391-run target for Dasun Shanaka and Co. in the final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15. Siraj then registered figures of 4/32 in 10 overs as the Lankan Lions capitulated for 73 to be handed a 317-run drubbing.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about his thoughts on Mohammed Siraj's performances in the series, to which he replied:

"For me, I think he was on par with Virat Kohli. There should have been a joint Man of the Series because he was exceptional and these were beautiful batting wickets. I know we are always tempted towards batters getting big hundreds but I think Mohammed Siraj was absolutely exceptional too in this entire series."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the Hyderabad seamer might have failed to pick up a five-wicket haul on Sunday but was potent with the new ball throughout the series, saying:

"I think the hallmark is, he will get many more five-fors, it's not about that he didn't get it today but how good was he, especially with the new ball. In every game, he was able to set the tone."

Kohli was awarded the Player of the Series for amassing 283 runs at an outstanding average of 141.50 and an equally excellent strike rate of 137.37, including two centuries. Siraj, with nine scalps at an exceptional economy rate of 4.05, was the highest wicket-taker in the series.

"He is the player for the future" - Gautam Gambhir on Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has an excellent overall record in ODI cricket. [P/C: BCCI]

Gambhir believes Siraj is a long-term prospect for India, elaborating:

"I think he is the player for the future. He is someone who India has got to look forward to for a very, very long time, someone who can bowl with the new ball and at the death as well. He is getting better after every series. So a massive, massive positive."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) seamer did not compromise on his pace despite hardly taking a break during his 10-over spell, observing:

"Look what he did today. 10-over spell, he just took a break for one over. How many fast bowlers can do that? The 10th over he was bowling to Rajitha, he was bowling with as much pace as he started his spell with."

Gambhir concluded by saying that a bowler like Siraj is a dream for any captain. He reasoned that the pacer gives his hundred percent on every delivery even if the conditions are not helpful.

