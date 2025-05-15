  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • "He's an absolute pain to play against" - Former RCB star makes stunning revelation about his initial dislike for Virat Kohli

"He's an absolute pain to play against" - Former RCB star makes stunning revelation about his initial dislike for Virat Kohli

By Shankar
Modified May 15, 2025 18:56 IST
India-IPL T20 - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli in action for RCB - Source: Getty

Former South African batter AB de Villiers recently disclosed that he was not fond of Virat Kohli before he came to know him as a person. The 41-year-old said that the former India captain was as competitive as he was, which led to him disliking the 36-year-old.

Ad

Kohli and de Villiers were teammates at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) between 2011 and 2021 and shared two double century partnerships, in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

"Virat is like one of my cricketing brothers, someone I really grew fond of when I got to know him better. He's an absolute pain to play against, so before I knew him I didn't really like him a lot because he was so good and so competitive, very similar to me with that competitive nature," De Villiers said in an ICC video (via Times of India).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The South African said that once he got to know to Kohli, their bond grew stronger with each passing year. He also said that he "probably enjoyed every second" playing with him.

"Then I got to know him at RCB, I got to know him a lot better. We became family friends, became brothers and also became great partners at the wicket when we played together, really understood each other out there and I probably enjoyed every second of playing with him," De Villiers said.
Ad

AB de Villiers' tribute to Virat Kohli after latter annouces Test retirement

The cricketing world was taken aback on Monday, May 12, when Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. AB de Villiers paid tribute to the Indian batter, saying he was inspired by his determination and skill.

Kohli retired from Test cricket after scoring 9230 runs in 123 Tests at an average of 46.85. He had retired from T20Is in June 2024 after winning the World Cup in Barbados. Kohli will continue to play ODI cricket for India with his first assignment likely to be the three-match series against Bangladesh in August.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications