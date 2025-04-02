"He's at the backend of his career now" - Former Australia captain's huge remark on MS Dhoni during IPL 2025

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has made a huge remark on MS Dhoni during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Dhoni is under the scanner for his batting position in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team.

He batted at number nine against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and at number seven against Rajasthan Royals. CSK lost both the games while chasing. MS Dhoni has thus been severely criticized for his batting position and failure to win games for his team over the past couple of seasons.

However, Michael Clarke believes that other players need to take responsibility in the Chennai set-up. He also added that Dhoni's role in the team now is not the same as before.

"He's such a good player and he's still making runs so everybody thinks bat him high which I can understand but when does the stage come when other players take responsibility. Is he still playing when he's 50? His role now in the team isn't just about batting as high as he can, being the captain, and being the best wicket-keeper. That has changed. He's at the backend of his career now. Other players need to take responsibility," he said on Backstage with Boria. (13:11)

Clarke also hailed MS Dhoni as the best wicketkeeper and felt that he was underpaid at Chennai for what his wicketkeeping is worth alone.

"He's still the best wicket-keeper in the IPL. I don't care what anybody says. He's a freak to still be playing. Chennai are not paying him much money either. So just his wicket-keeping is worth 10 times what he's being paid this season at Chennai. He helps with leadership naturally," Clarke stated.

He added:

"I think as a player in a team every game is important to win. If its best for the team that MS goes at 6 then bat at number 6. If he bats at 9 the next, bat him at 9. I am all about winning, don't get me wrong. He's not just given a spot because he's MS Dhoni. He's still the best wicket-keeper in the IPL. He owns that spot. The number where he bats is irrelevant to me. We need to understand where MS Dhoni is at now. He's earned the right." (14:27)

"It is smart to have Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni playing" - Michael Clarke

Michael Clarke also appreciated the fact that there is only one international captain in the IPL. Apart from Pat Cummins, who is leading Sunrisers Hyderabad, all teams have Indian captains.

He said that it is great for the future of Indian cricket as these players learn captaincy right from a young age.

"I think we've already seen so many young players stand up. To see only one international captain out of all these teams is phenomenal. That is a great sign for Indian cricket. That holds Indian cricket in great stead not only for the next five years but the next ten years and time to come because you are learning leadership from a young age," he said. (19:43)

He also added that having senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni playing is smart. Clarke believes that the other captains can learn from these players given their experience.

"It is smart to have players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni playing this game with all their leadership experience with other captains as they can help them," Clarke added.

Kohli, Rohit, and Dhoni continue to play vital roles for their respective teams while also helping shape and develop players who are currently leading these teams.

