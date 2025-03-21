"He's experienced a number of highs and lows" - Kane Williamson backs India star to deliver in IPL 2025

Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has backed Hardik Pandya to deliver the goods for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. Williamson believes the terrific highs and lows experienced by the all-rounder should keep him in good stead for the upcoming edition.

Pandya had a season to forget across facets, having replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians' captain. However, the 31-year-old plotted an impressive resurgence during T20 World Cup 2024, playing vital role to help the Men in Blue win the trophy. He was also instrumental in India lifting the Champions Trophy this year.

Speaking ahead of the 18th season, Williamson said career lows like the one Pandya has gone through can happen to anyone and believes it is exactly what will help him shine.

"Hardik's been around for a number of years, and he's experienced a number of highs and some lows. And I think having all of those experiences under the belt gives you a pretty good stead when perhaps you are under a little bit of pressure, or things aren't going as well as you would like. And that certainly happens for everybody. But his ability to work through that, come out the other side and put up the performances that he's done, not just the quality of player, but certainly showing leadership as well in really big moments of games, has been great to watch."

The former SunRisers Hyderabad skipper also recalled how much he enjoyed playing under Pandya's captaincy during his stay at the Gujarat Titans.

"And it was always a pleasure to play alongside him and be involved with GT under his captaincy. So I've got no doubt Mumbai are going to be pretty well-placed in the competition. They've got a lot of strong leaders on their side and so many amazing local players."

The five-time champions endured a forgettable season last year, finishing at the bottom of the points table. Hence, Mahela Jaywawardene has returned as their head coach, replacing Mark Boucher.

"I know he's extremely motivated with RCB to push for a title" - Kane Williamson on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

Williamson also put his weight behind Virat Kohli to be at the center stage yet again despite his recent struggles as the hunger and impact remains the same. The 34-year-old added:

"He's going to have a big impact again as he has done in almost every season of this tournament. I think it's quite interesting as you see players kind of go into different stages of their career and different phases. He's obviously been on the scene for a number of years, but their style perhaps adjusts a little bit. But the hunger remains and the passion remains and we've seen that in his performances recently as well. So, I know he's extremely motivated with RCB to push for a title and I'm sure this season they'll be there or thereabouts."

The 2024 edition was the second time that Kohli won the Orange Cap but the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are yet to win the title.

