“He’s going to go after him” - Former India cricketer’s huge statement on Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Former Indian pacer Varun Aaron believes Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli will pick an opposition bowler and go after him in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. The 36-year-old has enjoyed another impressive IPL season with the bat, scoring 614 runs in 14 matches at an average of 55.81 and a strike rate of 146.53.

Kohli's eight half-centuries this season have all resulted in RCB wins, highlighting his massive impact on the team's run to the final. Yet, the veteran batter has struggled against PBKS in IPL 2025, scoring only a lone half-century (73*) in the three meetings.

Talking about Kohli's mindset ahead of the marquee IPL 2025 final on JioStar, Aaron said (via India Today):

"What Kohli does really well is pick a battle. The way he zones in and the way he cues in, especially in big games, he just picks a battle and gets completely focused and consumed in that battle, and that's what Virat Kohli is going to do tomorrow. He's going to pick a bowler. He's going to go after him."

He added:

"You're going to see him come hard on the field as well and try to pick a battle with somebody, and he consumes himself in that battle, and that's how he gets going and that's how he wins big finals."

Despite being the league's all-time leading run-scorer with 8,618 runs, Kohli is yet to win an IPL title. Meanwhile, both franchises are searching for their elusive IPL title, with one certain to break their drought tonight.

"Hazlewood has been their lucky charm" - Varun Aaron on RCB's IPL 2025 title chances

Varun Aaron feels IPL 2025 could be RCB's year to finally win the elusive title, considering how things have lined up for them throughout the season. The former Indian seamer also believes Josh Hazlewood's presence might be the lucky charm the side needs, considering his 100 percent record in finals in his career.

The Aussie pacer has been in red-hot form this season, picking up 21 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 15.80 and an economy of 8.30.

"I mean there's a lot of symbolism this year for RCB. They won a game at the Chepauk after so long. They have done incredible things this year. And Hazlewood has been their lucky charm—not just a lucky charm, somebody who's really performed well and he knows what to bring to the finals," said Aaron (via aforementioned source).

RCB have won their last two matches against PBKS, including a crushing victory in Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur.

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More