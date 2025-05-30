“He’s got me out in different ways” - Phil Salt reveals mindset in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt revealed his mindset during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday, May 29, in Mullanpur. The Englishman said he was focused on not giving his wicket to Arshdeep Singh after getting out to the left-arm pacer twice in the league stage.

Salt spearheaded an easy run-chase of 102 against the Punjab Kings by belting an unbeaten 27-ball 56, laced with six fours and three maximums. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar finished off the proceedings with a six to put their side in the final for the fourth time.

Speaking at the post-game presentation, Phil Salt said he was only trying to react to the ball. The right-handed batter also underlined how important momentum is towards the end of the tournament.

"Great feeling right now, it (the ball) did move a bit. I think that was not the worst wicket to have played on this season. Do not get out to Arshdeep. we played 2 group games (with PBKS) and he has found different ways to get me out, so I was just trying to react to the ball. Gives us the momentum, it is a cliche but true, that's what you want at the backend of the tournament, want to hit your straps and play a part with the bat or ball."

The Royal Challengers have lost three IPL finals; hence, they would be keen to break the jinx this year and win their maiden title.

Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood star with the ball before Phil Salt's exploits with the bat

Suyash Sharma celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Before Salt exploded with the bat, RCB had won the toss on the night and opted to field first. Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma and comeback man Josh Hazlewood were the chief destroyers with the ball, claiming three wickets each to bowl Punjab out for 101 in 14.2 overs.

The home side faced a horrendous collapse as only three of their batters reached double figures, with Marcus Stoinis top-scoring with 26. Bengaluru needed only 10 overs to chase down the total with eight wickets to spare. Nevertheless, Punjab Kings will have another chance in Qualifier 2 to be in the final.

