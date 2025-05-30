“He’s got me out in different ways” - Phil Salt reveals mindset in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified May 30, 2025 11:14 IST
2025 IPL: Qualifier 1 - Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Phil Salt. (Image Credits: Getty)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt revealed his mindset during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday, May 29, in Mullanpur. The Englishman said he was focused on not giving his wicket to Arshdeep Singh after getting out to the left-arm pacer twice in the league stage.

Ad

Salt spearheaded an easy run-chase of 102 against the Punjab Kings by belting an unbeaten 27-ball 56, laced with six fours and three maximums. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar finished off the proceedings with a six to put their side in the final for the fourth time.

Speaking at the post-game presentation, Phil Salt said he was only trying to react to the ball. The right-handed batter also underlined how important momentum is towards the end of the tournament.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Great feeling right now, it (the ball) did move a bit. I think that was not the worst wicket to have played on this season. Do not get out to Arshdeep. we played 2 group games (with PBKS) and he has found different ways to get me out, so I was just trying to react to the ball. Gives us the momentum, it is a cliche but true, that's what you want at the backend of the tournament, want to hit your straps and play a part with the bat or ball."
Ad

The Royal Challengers have lost three IPL finals; hence, they would be keen to break the jinx this year and win their maiden title.

Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood star with the ball before Phil Salt's exploits with the bat

Suyash Sharma celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)
Suyash Sharma celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Before Salt exploded with the bat, RCB had won the toss on the night and opted to field first. Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma and comeback man Josh Hazlewood were the chief destroyers with the ball, claiming three wickets each to bowl Punjab out for 101 in 14.2 overs.

The home side faced a horrendous collapse as only three of their batters reached double figures, with Marcus Stoinis top-scoring with 26. Bengaluru needed only 10 overs to chase down the total with eight wickets to spare. Nevertheless, Punjab Kings will have another chance in Qualifier 2 to be in the final.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications