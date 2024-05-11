"He's got his head around it" - Ricky Ponting reveals Axar Patel will lead Delhi Capitals against RCB in IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has confirmed Axar Patel will lead them in the absence of Rishabh Pant in their crucial fixture against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday (May 12). The Tasmanian revealed that Axar has been excited about getting the captaincy since the possibility of Pant getting ruled out floated.

Having committed his third over-rate offence in IPL 2024, Pant was banned for one match apart from copping a fine of ₹30 lakh. Hence, the Capitals will not have the keeper-batter's services for the crucial contest.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Ponting cited Axar's experience and level-headedness as crucial factors in picking him as captain. The former Aussie great trusts him to come up with plans to lead the Capitals well. He said:

"He (Axar) has been vice-captain at this franchise for the last couple of seasons. A very experienced IPL player, an experienced international player, a sensible guy, understands the game really well. He's excited about it. We started talking about it a couple of days ago when there was a possibility that Rishabh might be banned.

"He's got his head around it. We've done our bowlers' meetings today. He'll catch up with all the guys tonight, go through all the plans and make sure that he's ready to lead the team well tomorrow."

Axar was also the deputy to David Warner in IPL 2023 and Sunil Gavaskar had strongly endorsed him as captain when the Capitals were struggling.

"There are no excuses from us tomorrow" - Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ponting admitted that the Royal Challengers have returned to form and the Capitals must find a way to beat them, regardless of Pant's absence. He added:

"They're all tough games in the IPL. If you wind the clock back two weeks, RCB weren't playing anywhere near their best. And now, they probably played as well as anybody in the tournament. There are no excuses from us tomorrow, regardless of Pant not being in the lineup. If we turn up and play our best game, then I know that the Delhi Capitals will be very hard to beat tomorrow."

Both Capitals and Royals are coming off wins in their last matches heading into their contest on Sunday.

