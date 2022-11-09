"He’s got this special skill of making everyone around him feel great" - AB de Villiers pens a heartwarming post after meeting Ranveer Singh

South African legend AB de Villiers recently met Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh during his ongoing visit to India.

De Villiers, who is widely loved in India, recently landed in the country. He was in Bengaluru for a couple of days before traveling to Mumbai where he met Sachin Tendulkar.

The former Proteas skipper has now shared a few images from his recent meeting with Ranveer and penned a heartwarming note. Taking to Instagram, De Villiers wrote:

"Needless to say, we had loads of fun! This man is a very special human being and it was an absolute pleasure to get to know him better! His energy is contagious and he’s got this special skill of making everyone around him feel great💪.

"Thanks for your time @ranveersingh, thanks for your energy, but mostly, thanks for just being you! Until next time."

"I am here to have a chat with the RCB guys" - AB de Villiers hints at returning to IPL

During his ongoing visit to India, De Villiers also met with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) owners to discuss the future.

In a video shared by the franchise, the former RCB star said:

"I am here to have a chat with the RCB guys about this year's IPL."

De Villiers, who also led RCB occasionally, retired from all forms of cricket after the 2021 edition of the IPL. However, earlier this year, he hinted at returning to the showpiece T20 league, saying that he missed the action while sitting at home. He had said:

"I will be around RCB next year, I am missing it, don’t know in which capacity but I would like to visit my second home which is Chinnaswamy stadium — I am looking forward to it."

De Villiers amassed 4491 runs, including 37 fifties and two centuries, at an average of 39.70 in 156 matches for RCB, whom he joined in 2011.

