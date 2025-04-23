“He’s nowhere near” - Veteran India batter’s brutal comparison between Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni after LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match

Out-of-favor Indian Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara observed that Rishabh Pant tried to do what MS Dhoni does after the IPL 2025 game between the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, April 22. The Saurashtra batter pointed out that Pant is nowhere near Dhoni's age and must take the responsibility of batting higher in the order.

The keeper-batter, coming in to bat at number seven against the Capitals on Tuesday, drew backlash from commentators and fans. To make matters worse, the southpaw registered a two-ball duck, with Mukesh Kumar rearranging his stumps as Pant went for the reverse scoop.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Pujara was baffled at Pant coming in at seven and couldn't understand the thought process behind the move. He said:

"I genuinely don't know what the thought process was. There's no doubt he should be batting up the order. He's trying to do what MS Dhoni does, but he's nowhere near [Dhoni's age]. I still feel he's someone who should be batting in the middle overs, between [overs] six and 15. He's not a finisher, and he shouldn't be doing the job of a finisher."

The Super Giants got off to a blistering start as Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh added 87 in the first 10 overs. However, the home side lost all the momentum and eventually finished with a below-par 159/6. Half-centuries from Abhishek Porel and KL Rahul helped the Capitals chase down the total with eight wickets to spare.

"It just doesn't look great when the leader is going the other way" - Nick Knight on Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant. (Image Credits: Getty)

In the same discussion, Former England opener Nick Knight opined that it made sense to send Ayush Badoni up the order due to his current form, but felt the captain should be leading from the front instead of going backwards. Knight stated:

"When you look at the decision-making, perhaps in rationale it makes some sense. Where I don't like it at all is it just doesn't look very good. There is your captain, sliding, going backwards in the batting order when you really need him to step up. He's the one that's going to be standing up and talking in front of your team, he's the one who's leading you out there. He's your leader, and it just doesn't look great when the leader is going the other way. From that perspective that's my problem, because I would agree - Badoni is probably more likely to score runs, etc etc. It doesn't look right."

The Super Giants will next face the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 27, at the Wankhede Stadium.

