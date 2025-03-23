"He’s Shaheen Shah Afridi of England" - Fans brutally troll Jofra Archer for dismal spell of 0/76 in SRH vs RR IPL 2025 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Jofra Archer endured one of the most forgettable bowling performances in the side's opening game of the 2025 IPL against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on March 23. The 29-year-old returned to the franchise where he spent his first three IPL seasons from 2018 to 2020.

Archer, who was acquired by RR at the 2025 auction for a whopping ₹12.50 crore, was taken to the cleaners by almost all the SRH batters. The ace English pacer conceded an unimaginable 76 from his four overs without picking up a wicket.

It was the most runs given by a bowler in IPL history, overtaking Mohit Sharma's 0 for 73 last year for the uncherished record. Archer has been in indifferent form since the white-ball series in India, followed by the Champions Trophy.

However, his bowling in the ongoing clash hit rock bottom, leaving fans on Twitter brutally trolling the English pacer with the following reactions:

"Hawabaazi from England. Archer doesn’t have what it takes to be a great fast bowler. He’s good but exaggerated. He’s Shaheen Shah Afridi of England," a fan commented.

Fans continued trolling Archer for his dubious record with the ball, writing:

"Jofra Archer conceded 76 man. Glad that Mumbai Indians released him, used to be really frustrating to see him for MI."

"Tushar Deshpande schooled Archer on how to bowl in this pitch," tweeted a fan.

"Man of match goes to Jofra Archer 76*(24)," a fan wrote.

Jofra Archer's woeful spell sums up forgettable RR bowling performance

RR's overall bowling performance in their IPL 2025 opening game against SRH mirrored Jofra Archer's unfathomable spell. After stand-in skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bat, it was 2024 all over again as SRH attacked the bowling from the get-go.

Travis Head smashed a brilliant 31-ball 67 before Ishan Kishan, playing his first game for SRH, scored a breathtaking 106* off 47 deliveries. It meant SRH finished on a massive 286 for 6 in 20 overs, with three RR bowlers conceding over 50 runs in their four-over spells.

It was also the second-highest team total in IPL history, one run short of the record set by SRH themselves last year against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Orange Army now hold the record for the top three and four of the top five highest totals in IPL history, all coming in the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

A wounded RR unit will now have to pull off a record IPL chase of 287 to begin their 2025 campaign on a winning note.

