"He’s someone you want to throw the ball to" - Jos Buttler hopeful of Jofra Archer's availability for T20 World Cup 2024

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler suggested that he remains hopeful of Jofra Archer's availability for the T20 World Cup 2024, which starts on June 1. The keeper-batter stated that he has been working exceptionally hard to return to the field and the skipper hopes to see the Barbadian soon.

Archer, who last played for England in March 2023, has missed most of the cricketing action since 2020 due to recurring injuries. The right-arm speedster was part of the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 but returned home midway due to injuries and continues to be sidelined ever since.

Speaking at an event to promote Major League Baseball (MLB) coming to London, Buttler said the physios and doctors always make it optimistic about Archer's return and believes he is an asset on the field.

"For Jofra, we all know just what a special cricketer he is and it’s been a tough few years for him not being able to get on the park and perform, but with someone like him who is such a superstar, you’re always optimistic that with the physios and doctors working, his body will just allow him to get back where he was", said Butler, via PlanetCricket.

"I know how hard he’s been working at it and of course how desperate he is to come back. A couple of times (I’ve spoken to him). It’s really exciting for him that hopefully he’s going to get back to performing because as a captain, he’s someone you want to throw the ball to."

Archer had a meteoric rise after making his England debut in 2019. The 28-year-old received the nod ahead of David Willey in the 2019 World Cup squad and justified it by emerging as England's highest wicket-taker (20) in the event and bowling them to title victory.

"No real ambitions" - Jos Buttler on playing Test cricket further

Jos Buttler further remarked that he has had no conversations about his red-ball future as his concentration is on leading England in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The 33-year-old added:

"I've no real [Test] ambitions at the minute. I am just really fully focused on white-ball cricket and all the stuff I am doing there, captaining England in that format. You never say never to anything, but I've had no communication with anyone to talk about red-ball cricket", he said, via The Cricketer.

The Englishman is currently gearing up for IPL 2024 where he plies trade for the Rajasthan Royals. RR will begin their campaign on March 24 when they face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.