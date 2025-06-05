  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "He said I was overpaid" - Former opener makes massive AB de Villiers revelation amid RCB's IPL 2025 triumph

"He said I was overpaid" - Former opener makes massive AB de Villiers revelation amid RCB's IPL 2025 triumph

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jun 05, 2025 10:10 IST
2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
AB de Villiers celebrated RCB's maiden title win with former teammate Virat Kohli [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian batter Abhinav Mukund revealed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend AB de Villiers's confession about being overpaid during his career after the franchise's IPL 2025 title run. RCB finally broke their long-standing title drought by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final at Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

Ad

De Villiers is one of IPL's all-time greats with 5,162 runs at an average of 39.70 and a strike rate of 151.68 in 184 matches. Yet, despite his incredible batting feats, RCB could never breakthrough in his 11 years with the franchise from 2011 to 2021.

Talking about the champions' shrewd auction buys ahead of the 2025 IPL season, Mukund told the host broadcasters (via Hindustan Times):

"I was sitting next to AB de Villiers and he told me something that I don't think any legend in the IPL has said. But he genuinely meant it, he said it from a place of emotion. He said I was overpaid. I'm overpaid, I thought I was overpaid because I feel like all of the other elements that you're talking about, right?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

"Where you're able to buy so many other superstar players, all those match winners you're talking about. The highest amount of money that they spent on was for someone like a Phil Salt or Josh Hazlewood. They didn't cross 15."

RCB retained only three players ahead of the IPL 2025 auction and did not cross the ₹12.50 crore mark (Josh Hazlewood) for any player at the auction.

Ad

"They must be thinking, thank God we didn't go all the way from Venkatesh Iyer" - Abhinav Mukund

Ad

Abhinav Mukund believes RCB must be relieved at not acquiring Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Venkatesh Iyer at the IPL 2025 auction. The 2025 champions went hard at the southpaw before eventually stopping the bidding as KKR completed the acquisition at a whopping ₹23.75 crores.

Iyer endured a season to forget, scoring only 142 runs in 11 games at an average of 20.28 and a strike rate of under 140.

"In hindsight, they must be thinking, thank God we didn't go all the way from Venkatesh Iyer. Because their last losing bid was Venkatesh Iyer. And the next three buys were Josh Hazlewood, Jitesh Sharma and I think Phil Salt. Those were the next three buys. And they saved so much in the bank for day two when Bhuvneshwar Kumar came in. So, it was a very clear plan that they wanted to buy all of these players," said Mukund (via aforementioned source).

RCB acquired Hazlewood and Phil Salt, who played key roles in their title run this season, for a combined ₹24 crores.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications