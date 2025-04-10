"He has scored runs in 1 match but gets out too cheaply too often" - Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal after RR's IPL 2025 loss vs GT

Former India player Aakash Chopra has criticized Yashasvi Jaiswal for falling cheaply once again in the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) IPL 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT). He noted that the RR opener has played only one substantial knock in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League.

GT set RR a 218-run target in Match 23 of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9. Jaiswal managed only six runs off seven deliveries in the chase as the visitors were bowled out for 159, losing the game by 58 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener wondered why RR opted to field in their IPL 2025 clash against GT and pointed out that Jaiswal has frequently failed with the bat lately.

"Why do you bowl first? I am asking that question because the team batting first is scoring 200. If we talk about this week, there were seven consecutive innings when 200 runs were scored. The chasing team also scored 200 but didn't win the match. When a score more than 200 has been chased only once, bat first after winning the toss," Chopra said (7:40).

"Sanju (Samson) played well. Riyan Parag played well for some time. Shimron Hetmyer played really well, but Dhruv Jurel got out, and Yashasvi got out at the start. He has had three failures. He has scored runs in one match but gets out too cheaply too often these days. It's not a good thing," he added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has aggregated 107 runs at an underwhelming average of 21.40 in five innings in IPL 2025. He scored a 45-ball 67 in the Rajasthan Royals' 50-run win in their previous game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) but has been dismissed for single digits thrice.

"Everyone has been given a role" - Aakash Chopra lauds Prasidh Krishna's utilization in GT's IPL 2025 win vs RR

Prasidh Krishna picked up three wickets in GT's IPL 2025 win vs RR. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the Gujarat Titans' bowling, Aakash Chopra praised Shubman Gill and company for using Prasidh Krishna effectively.

"A common thread is clarity. Everyone has been given a role. Think about Prasidh Krishna. Everyone says you need to do bowl yorkers and learn the knuckle ball and the back-of-the-hand slower ones to be successful in T20s, that you need to do variations and shouldn't bowl similar balls," he said (11:15) in the same video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that GT head coach Ashish Nehra ensured the lanky pacer was used in the middle overs to trouble the RR batters with pace and bounce.

"Prasidh Krishna could have been asked to bowl with the new ball because he was bought so expensive, and everyone should do that. However, Ashish Nehra said his strength is that he gets bounce while bowling back of the length because of his height and high-arm release. So he got Arshad (Khan) and (Mohammed) Siraj to bowl with the new ball. The clarity was top quality," Chopra observed.

Prasidh Krishna registered figures of 3/24 in four overs in GT's IPL 2025 clash against RR. Sanju Samson (41 off 28), Shimron Hetmyer (52 off 32) and Jofra Archer (4 off 4) were his three victims in Wednesday's game.

