"He is someone we shouldn’t praise to the skies" - Indian legend's huge statement on Vaibhav Suryavanshi during RR vs MI IPL 2025 clash

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar felt it was important not to praise 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi to the skies following his heroics in the IPL 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Acquired by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for ₹1.1 crores in the auction, Suryavanshi got an opportunity to open the batting after skipper Sanju Samson's injury three matches back.

After showing glimpses of his skill in his first two outings, the youngster took the cricketing world by storm in RR's previous match against GT. Suryavanshi scored the second-fastest century in IPL history off just 35 deliveries and finished with a 38-ball 101 to help RR chase down 210 in the 16th over.

While hailing the teenager for his incredible knock, Gavaskar also talked about the importance of not praising him too much to add pressure and expectations.

Ahead of RR's ongoing clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI), he told JioStar (via India Today):

"I mean, look — when he entered the auction, he had already scored a hundred against Australia in a youth Test, and that was against a pretty good attack. For a 13-year-old to score a hundred against an international team, albeit not their top side, still shows the lad had talent. And he has just gone on and on from there. I do believe that he is someone we shouldn’t praise to the skies."

Gavaskar continued:

"I think he’s going to develop his game even more. Sitting with Rahul Dravid, he will learn how to temper his innings — he is only going to get better and better."

Suryavanshi also became the youngest to score a T20 century at any competitive level and the fastest by an Indian to reach the milestone in IPL history.

"Should not become something he feels he must live up to every time" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar cautioned fans from putting extra pressure on Vaibhav Suryavanshi for hitting a six off his first delivery because the youngster achieved the feat in his debut IPL game. Unfortunately, the 14-year-old fell for a two-ball duck in the ongoing RR-MI clash.

"In this case, we just get the feeling, even in his very first game, with the first ball he faced, he hit it for six. Now, that should not become something he feels he must live up to every time. Experienced bowlers will think, ‘Ah, he wants to hit the first ball for six?’ They will bowl it short, and then he might get out. Then, he could start to worry and overthink things," said Gavaskar.

Suryavanshi's early dismissal started a dismal RR collapse as they got reduced to 76/7 in nine overs, chasing a massive 218 for victory. A defeat tonight will eliminate them from playoff contention.

