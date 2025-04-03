“He should stand firm” - Chris Gayle’s advice to Indian star over batting position in Team India

Former West Indies opening batter Chris Gayle has called for KL Rahul to be more firm about his batting position in the Indian team. The 45-year-old said that while Rahul was being a team man and was batting in the number as per their needs, he needed to have a batting number in his mind that would help bring the best out of him.

Gayle said that Rahul must stand up and demand for a specific batting position, even as younger players continue to emerge and play for India.

“He’s playing a team sport. And I know he’s doing it for the team, as he’s said in interviews. He bats where the captain wants him to. But I think he should stand firm and say, ‘Listen, Skipper, Coach, this is my position’,” Gayle told InsideSport in an interview.

“Even though those youngsters are doing so well at the top, he could say, ‘I’ve been around longer than these guys. This is where I want to be. This is my spot.’ You’ve got to be a bit more demanding and tell them, ‘I want to be in my rightful position—whether you choose me to open the batting or bat at number three.’ He deserves that opportunity,” Gayle added.

The two-time T20 World Cup winner said that he wished Rahul batted in the top three of the batting line-up. He also backed the right-handed batter to succeed both in white-ball and red-ball cricket.

“I would love to see him in the top three because he’s such a quality player. He can be very destructive with the white ball, and he’s capable with the red ball too. But he hasn’t really gotten that chance—or been given that chance—to exploit the top order,” Gayle said.

When Mitchell Starc called KL Rahul "Mr. Fixit for India"

Ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc referred to KL Rahul as "Mr. Fixit for India" for his ability to play different roles for the side.

After opening the batting for his previous two franchises - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Rahul batted at number four for his new IPL team Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, March 30.

The 32-year-old fell for 15 runs during DC's chase of 164. The Axar Patel-led side take on Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Saturday, April 5.

