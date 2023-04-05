"He only steps in when he thinks that someone is new and is confused" - Deepak Chahar on MS Dhoni's captaincy style

Chennai Super Kings' new-ball bowler Deepak Chahar has opened up on MS Dhoni's captaincy, having played under the keeper-batter for over four years. The pacer revealed that Dhoni steps in when he understands that the bowler is in some dilemma.

"MSD" is widely regarded as one of the most shrewd tacticians and has an impressive captaincy record in the IPL. The veteran has won four titles with the Super Kings and is one of the two captains to defend the crown successfully. He is also on top when it comes to most wins in IPL history.

Speaking in an interaction as quoted on CSK's official website, Chahar revealed that Dhoni lets the bowler set the field during matches. He added, however, that the ICC World Cup-winning captain steps in if the player with the ball in hand feel confused at some point.

"With Mahi Bhai, it is different. First he will see if the bowler is willing to take the responsibility. If he is willing to take the responsibility, he will let you decide the field, and what you want to bowl," Deepak Chahar explained.

"If he feels the bowler is confused then he will give the field, and when he gives the field, you will know what to bowl.

"In 2018, Mahi Bhai used to tell me to start from which end. Now he asks me from which end I want to bowl, as I know my bowling and I can be the better judge. He only steps in when he thinks that someone is new and is confused."

MS Dhoni notably expressed his displeasure with his bowlers conceding 18 extras despite a 12-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai on April 3.

"I just pass the information to the bowlers" - Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar. (Image Credits: Twitter)

When asked how he helps youngsters, Deepak Chahar went on to say that sometimes the fielder has better idea than the bowlers. He said:

"I just pass the information to the bowlers. So just remind them.. Sometimes in a pressure game, someone who is fielding may have a better idea (than the bowler), he is calmer, he can give you advice.

"So, I just go to them and try to give advice on what I see and what I know about the batsman."

After going wicketless in the first two games of IPL 2023, Chahar will be keen to open his account when CSK face the Mumbai Indians on Saturday, April 9.

