"He takes risks and he takes the game on"- Brendon McCullum hails Rohit Sharma's 'bold' captaincy

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum heaped praise on the way Rohit Sharma led the Indian team on their way to the final of the 2023 World Cup.

McCullum himself was known for his bold captaincy with the Kiwis and sees the same traits in how Rohit has led the team. He also feels the tactics used by the veteran opener has been complemented well with the talented bunch of players that the Men in Blue have had.

Speaking to ANI in an event held by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), here's what Brendon McCullum had to say about Rohit Sharma:

"Yeah. I like his captaincy. I think his captaincy is bold. He takes risks and he takes the game on. And when you add the talent base of India to these kinds of tactics, then he can achieve very good things. He has been a great leader for not just India but for Mumbai Indians over the years as well."

McCullum also spoke about how Virat Kohli has grown over the years into an absolute superstar of world cricket. He added:

"Well, obviously Virat, I know him pretty well from my time at RCB and also playing against him. So look, he was always touted as a future superstar and he has lived up to, he has dealt with the hopes and the dreams of over a billion people and he has been able to perform on the big stage. He deserves every accolade that he get."

Brendon McCullum looking forward to encounters against Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

McCullum is also the coach of the England Test team, who will be playing five Tests in India early next year. The former cricketer understands the enormity of the task at hand as he will have to deal with star players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the opposition.

On this, McCullum stated:

"Looking forward to duelling with both those two (Rohit and Virat) and all the other guys come the Indian tour in January, February, March. It is going to be a tour which will be very tough, but a tour that we are really looking forward to. The opportunity to take on the best team in their own conditions in the world and see where we are at as a side."

The first Test between India and England will be played at Hyderabad from January 25.