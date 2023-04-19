"He was not as tall as he is now and he just used to smack me everywhere" - Tim David recalls his younger days with Cameron Green in Australia

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Tim David took a trip down memory lane with his childhood schoolmate and current teammate Cameron Green following the team's 14-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, April 18.

The Australian pair were instrumental in MI winning their third consecutive IPL 2023 game on the trot. Green scored his maiden IPL fifty and chipped in with a crucial spell with the ball as well to win the Player of the Match award.

David, on the other hand, was influential on the field, claiming four catches as well as effecting a run-out.

Revealing that he and Green used to go to the same school in Australia, David said in a post-match interaction with his teammate:

"Some of you might not know this, but Greeny and I actually went to the same school back in Australia. He was a few years younger than me, just a cheeky little bugger. He was not as tall as he is now and he just used to smack me everywhere, I had the side-arm throwing at him, I tried to bump him, but I just could not get him out. Very excited and proud of you mate."

Green scored an unbeaten 64 runs off 40 deliveries to help MI post 192-5 after being put into bat first by SRH skipper Aiden Markram. Expressing his delight at having scored his maiden IPL fifty, the Aussie all-rounder said:

"Scoring a fifty felt great, obviously kind of want to get that monkey off your back a little bit, so it is nice to get that first one out of the way. The celebration just came out, just wanted to give back to the boys in the dugout and show a bit of emotion."

The win helped MI claim the sixth spot in the standings with six points to their name. They have now won against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Raiders (KKR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after beginning their campaign with two successive defeats.

"I think the run-out actually was my favorite" - Tim David

After scoring 16 runs off 11 deliveries, Tim David had an electric outing in the field. He took four catches in the deep to keep the pressure on SRH and also chipped in with a run out at a critical stage of the game to dismiss Washington Sundar.

The all-rounder, with a bullet throw to the non-striker's end from mid-on, hit the target and caught the SRH player outside the crease.

Rating the run-out as the favorite among his contributions on the field against SRH, David said:

"I think the run-out actually was my favorite out of all things I did on the field today, because I did not expect it to be out. I was disappointed when they went for the second run, but then Surya came running in from the boundary and said that is actually out."

MI are next scheduled to take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 22.

Poll : 0 votes