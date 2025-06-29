"He thought I was just playing tennis ball cricket" - Varun Chakaravarthy opens up on father’s concern about his career

Star India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has opened up on his father's concern about his career. Varun appeared on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel, where he made the revelation.

Varun Chakaravarthy revealed that his dad was concerned about his career and thought that he played only tennis ball cricket until he saw his son playing in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

"My dad was really concerned. Till I played TNPL he thought I was just playing tennis ball cricket. Once he saw me on TV only he got to know I am playing cricket. When you know that your son is 26 and not doing anything parents need to tell something, kick him in the back. They (parents) told me to try to do something," he said. (37:47)

Apart from the TNPL, Varun also now plays in the IPL and has represented the Indian team as well. He has played 84 IPL matches so far and has picked up 100 wickets, also winning the title once with KKR in 2024. The 33-year-old has played four ODIs for India, bagging 10 wickets and playing a key role in their 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. He has also played 18 T20Is and has scalped 33 wickets.

Varun Chakaravarthy reveals his mom was 'shocked' when he first got picked in the IPL

Varun Chakaravarthy's IPL journey began with the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) when he was picked by them in the 2019 season. He was acquired for a massive price of ₹8.4 crore.

Varun revealed that he got scared by the huge amount that he was picked for. He also added how his mom was shocked by the same.

"I was in Thanjavur back then and I literally got scared. Scared by the amount. My mom was like what is this, it is keeping on going up. She was shocked and I was also shocked. I just thought I would go for the base price," he said. (38:41)

However, he ended up playing just one match that season as he was not completely fit due to injury. He was also released by Punjab ahead of the following season and was later picked by KKR.

