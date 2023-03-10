"He took the phone and clicked a picture with me" - RCB's Shreyanka Patil on meeting Virat Kohli for the first time

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Shreyanka Patil recently shared details regarding her first-ever meeting with star Indian batter Virat Kohli.

In a video shared by RCB on YouTube, Patil stated that Kohli himself took the phone and clicked a picture with her. Shreyanka plans to frame the picture and also expressed her desire to get it autographed by the former Indian captain when she gets a chance to meet him again.

Speaking about her first meeting with Kohli, Shreyanka Patil said:

"He took the phone and clicked a picture with me. I still want to say that he touched me here (on her arm). I went to the school and I was like, 'Virat Kohli touched me'. It was so nice to meet him, to take a picture with him.

"Though I didn't get to meet him and talk to him in person, taking a picture with him itself is a big thing. I'm going to frame this picture, keep it in the house, protect it, and then when I meet him, I'm going to get his autograph done on that frame."

Shreyanka also revealed that she would often visit the M. Chinnaswammy Stadium in Bangalore to watch the RCB men's team practice. The talented youngster further highlighted that she would relish the opportunity to observe Virat Kohli's body language and intent in training.

"Whenever RCB used to practice in Chinnaswamy, I was like, 'Okay fine, let me at least watch him bat, if not meet him'," she said. "So I love watching him, whatever off the field, on the field anything, I just love watching him. His body language, his intent, his vibe is amazing."

Notably, Shreyanka Patil has had an impressive start to her WPL campaign. She dazzled viewers with an impactful 23-run cameo in her debut outing against Mumbai Indians (MI). She also performed well in the subsequent clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) as well, picking up two wickets with her off-spin.

"I was jumping all around the place" - Shreyanka Patil on how she reacted after being signed by RCB

Shreyanka Patil was roped in by RCB for ₹10 lakh at the WPL 2023 auction last month. The 20-year-old stated that she was ecstatic upon hearing the news and jumped around in joy.

The Karnataka-born cricketer disclosed that her family members were also mighty pleased after she was picked up by the Bangalore-based franchise. Shreyanka also mentioned that her mother welcomed her home with an RCB flag.

"When RCB picked me, I was jumping all around the place," she continued. "When I went back home, my dad was blank and my mom was jumping. She had this RCB flag because I'm an RCB fan, and she welcomed me. That was like an 'aww' moment for me.

"My sister was hugging me, my brother was so happy because he also plays cricket. All of that was a family vibing after a very long time because I hardly meet them."

RCB will next be seen in action on Friday, March 10, at the Brabourne Stadium when they take on UP Warriorz (UPW) in the upcoming eighth league match of the season.

