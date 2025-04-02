"He turned down a job opportunity in 2024” - Former RCB batter’s stunning revelation of MI bowler after debut in IPL 2025

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Mandeep Singh revealed that Mumbai Indians (MI) left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar turned down a job opportunity last year to pursue his cricketing career. Ashwani was acquired by MI at the IPL 2025 auction for ₹ 30 lakhs despite being a relatively unknown commodity.

After missing out on selection in the side's first two games of IPL 2025, the 23-year-old finally got the nod in their clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 31. Ashwani made full use of his opportunity with incredible figures of 4 for 24 in just three overs.

His heroics helped him win Player of the Match honors as MI recorded their first win of the season.

Following the game, Mandeep, who also hails from Punjab like Ashwani, spoke about the youngster's humble background in an interaction with TOI. He said:

"Ashwani comes from a very humble background, yet he regularly traveled to Mohali for practice. His determination was evident when he turned down a job opportunity in 2024 that would have provided financial stability but required him to leave Punjab."

He added:

"He [Ashwani] told me, 'I am eager to fight on and play for Punjab. I don't want to give up.' His performances in Punjab’s domestic T20 league, Sher-E-Punjab, last year proved to be a turning point, as he impressed many with his death bowling and composure under pressure."

Ashwani's incredible figures against KKR were the best by an Indian bowler on his IPL debut.

"Big thing for me that I got this opportunity" - Ashwani Kumar

Ashwani Kumar was thankful to have gotten the opportunity to play for MI in the clash against KKR. The youngster picked up several of KKR's big-name batters, including Andre Russell and Rinku Singh. His maiden wicket was that of KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Talking to the broadcasters at the post-match presentation, Ashwani said (Via ESPN Cricinfo):

"It is a big thing for me that I got this opportunity and that I am getting this award. Never thought about this, just did my process and happy (to get this award). I am from Jhanjheri in Mohali district - to come from there to here, that is the result of my hard work and by god's grace I am here. I was confident, but I was a little nervous as well, thinking about what will happen."

The talented pacer has played only a combined 10 matches across first-class, List-A and T20 cricket before the KKR contest. Meanwhile, MI will look to make it two wins in a row in their upcoming encounter against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday, April 4.

