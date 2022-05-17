"He used to drive 2500-2600 kms from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh" - DC's Sarfaraz Khan credits father for his success

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Sarfaraz Khan, who played a fine knock of 32 runs off 16 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS), credited his father and coach Naushad Khan for his success.

The youngster from Mumbai has made run-scoring look easy in the last few years, dishing out runs for fun. He came into IPL 2022 on the back of a superlative campaign in the Ranji Trophy. In the competition, Sarfaraz Khan amassed 551 runs in three matches at an average of over 135, including two centuries.

Sarfaraz failed to carry his form into the glittery T20 league. Batting in the lower order and limited opportunities didn't help either. However, he seized the opportunity when he was promoted to the batting order in the absence of Prithvi Shaw.

Sarfaraz Khan's flamboyance and ability to hit the ball from the word go earned praise from all quarters. However, the player has stated that all his success would not have been possible if not for his father, who has been his driving force since childhood.

Speaking in a video shared by Delhi Capitals on their social media handles, the 24-year-old cricketer said:

"Whatever I'm today, it's because of him. He has spent a lot of time training me. He used to drive 2500-2600 kms from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh. He took me to all the places where there are grounds from the MP, Ghaziabad, and Mathura to Delhi. We used to stop in between and play matches."

Sarfaraz added:

"But the time we reached our village in UP, it was lockdown. Again, when we returned to Mumbai, we used to stop in between and play matches. So, all the credit goes to him. If he wasn't there, I wouldn't have been here as well. I would have worked somewhere else."

Sarfaraz Khan, though, has a long way to go as his father believes his son has the pedigree to represent India at the highest level. He has been a regular feature in India A squad and is on the brink of breaking into the red-ball team.

"It would have been like getting out on a duck" - Sarfaraz Khan on his contributions in clash against Punjab

The clash against Punjab on Monday was a must-win game for the Delhi Capitals given that their chances of making it to the top four were hanging by a thread. Sarfaraz Khan's innings provided the much-needed impetus to the Delhi innings before Mitchell Marsh propelled the side to 159.

The DC opener, who has happy to make a telling contribution, stated that they just need to play one good game to qualify. Sarfaraz added:

"I wouldn't have been happy with my runs if the team didn't end up winning. It would have been like getting out on a duck. The mood in the camp is also good after the win and we are still in the running for a playoff berth. We just need to play one good game to qualify."

Shardul Thakur chipped in with four wickets while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two apiece to restrict Punjab to 142 runs and won the game by 17 runs.

Delhi will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in their last league game on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar