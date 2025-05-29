"He used to play for Punjab, and he never made Punjab win" - Aakash Chopra suggests change in RCB XI for IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 vs PBKS

Former India player Aakash Chopra has urged the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to drop Liam Livingstone from their playing combination for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He noted that the England all-rounder never played match-winning knocks for PBKS, his previous franchise, and won't do so for RCB either.

RCB and PBKS will square off in the first playoff game of IPL 2025 in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. Since Tim David was unavailable due to a leg injury, the three-time IPL runners-up had included Livingstone in their playing combination in their last league game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow two days ago. The move did not yield the desired results as the England big-hitter was dismissed for a golden duck.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that Rajat Patidar is the only RCB batter not among the runs lately, and requested the franchise to leave out Livingstone for IPL 2025 Qualifier 1.

"Rajat Patidar is the only guy who hasn't scored the runs. I would say you should drop Liam Livingstone. I request you with folded hands. He used to play for Punjab, and he never made Punjab win. He won't make you win either," he said (8:55).

Chopra questioned why Livingstone is being given chances repeatedly despite his underwhelming performances this season.

"He got out for zero in the last match, and he hasn't scored 90 runs in the entire season. When someone is not batting well at all, why are you going towards him repeatedly?" he observed.

Liam Livingstone has aggregated 87 runs at an average of 14.50 in seven innings in IPL 2025. He was trapped plumb in front of the wickets by Will O'Rourke off the first ball he faced in RCB's previous game against LSG.

"My mind says you should play Tim Seifert at No. 3" - Aakash Chopra on Liam Livingstone's replacement in RCB's IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 XI

Tim Seifert hasn't yet played a game in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra urged the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to play Tim Seifert ahead of Liam Livingstone and make him bat at No. 3.

"Tim Seifert is sitting outside. I would say you should play him. That's my personal choice, the rest is up to you. Do whatever you wish to do? My mind says you should play Tim Seifert at No. 3," he said (9:20).

"After that, we can see later whether Rajat Patidar is in form or not. We shall discuss that later, but I feel Tim Seifert should be played in place of Liam Livingstone," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

RCB acquired Tim Seifert as a replacement for Jacob Bethell. The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter has thus far amassed 5878 runs at a strike rate of 133.19 in 244 T20 innings.

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More