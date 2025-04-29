  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "He will be for Bihar what MS Dhoni is for Jharkhand": Vaibhav Suryavanshi's teammate makes big prediction on RR star after his IPL 2025 heroics

"He will be for Bihar what MS Dhoni is for Jharkhand": Vaibhav Suryavanshi's teammate makes big prediction on RR star after his IPL 2025 heroics

By Shankar
Modified Apr 29, 2025 17:45 IST
2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v
Vaibhav Suryavanshi walks back to the pavilion - Source: Getty

Former Bihar captain Ashutosh Aman has said that Rajasthan Royals' (RR) opening batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi would have the same impact on Bihar cricket as Mahendra Singh Dhoni has had on Jharkhand cricket. The 38-year-old said the southpaw had put Bihar on the cricketing landscape with his sensational hundred against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur on Monday, April 28.

Ad

Aman admitted that watching the left-hander clear the ropes against GT had made him emotional.

"When I saw Vaibhav hitting those sixes yesterday, I got emotional. He will be for Bihar what MS Dhoni is for Jharkhand. Vaibhav has put Bihar on the cricketing landscape. People now know about Samastipur. One thing that is in Bihari DNA is that we don't fear because we have got nothing to lose. He started his IPL career by hitting a six off Shardul Thakur and then completed his century with a six off Rashid Khan," Aman told Times of India.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Aman, who was Bihar's captain when Suryavanshi made his Ranji Trophy debut against Mumbai in January 2024, recalled feeling nervous about the southpaw's red-ball debut for the state. However, after watching Suryavanshi bat and score 19 runs in his maiden innings, his doubts about the left-hander's future were cleared.

"Those four days I was very nervous. When I saw him at the nets, I wanted him to play. Even the selectors and Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) officials wanted to blood him. I was worried. What if he got hurt? How would he deal with the pressure? He scored 19 in the first innings against Mumbai, and I nonchalantly said in the dressing room, 'Bihar ko pehla cricketing superstar mil gaya' (Bihar has got its first cricketing superstar)," he added.
Ad

Vaibhav Suryavanshi shines as Rajasthan Royals finally return to winning ways in IPL 2025

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered their first win after five successive losses against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur on Monday. The biggest talking point of their win was the batting performance of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose 38-ball 101 helped RR chase down GT's target of 210 runs with over four overs to spare.

Suryavanshi broke a plethora of records on Monday and ensured that RR still had a mathematical chance to qualify for the Playoffs. The inaugural champions next take on the Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications