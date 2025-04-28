Top 5 milestones reached by Vaibhav Suryavanshi during his sensational hundred in RR vs GT IPL 2025 match

14-year-old Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the show with a record-breaking century against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday, April 28. The left-handed batter smashed 101 off 38 balls, including seven boundaries and 11 sixes.

Chasing 210 for a win, the young RR opener went all guns blazing. He took down all the opposition bowlers, including a 30-run over off debutant Karim Janat, while Yashasvi Jaiswal watched from the other end.

Suryavanshi smashed a 17-ball 50 before converting it into a 35-ball century. Although Prasidh Krishna dismissed him after a well-compiled 101, Jaiswal (70*) and stand-in skipper Riyan Parag (32*) took the team home in just 15.5 overs.

On that note, let's take a look at five milestones that Vaibhav Suryavanshi reached during his 35-ball hundred.

#1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to score a T20 hundred

The youngster from Bihar has been grabbing headlines for his attacking approach. He showed his prowess on his IPL debut, amassing a quick-fire 34 against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Suryavanshi stamped his authority in the IPL with a 35-ball hundred against the Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. He became the youngest batter to score a T20 hundred, achieving the milestone at 14 years and 32 days.

He surpassed Maharashtra's Vijay Zol, who reached the landmark aged 18 years and 118 days.

#2 Fastest half-century of IPL 2025

The left-handed batter started the proceedings in fifth gear, and there was no stopping him. Suryavanshi raced to his first IPL half-century off just 17 deliveries, recording the fastest fifty of the season.

He leapfrogged Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran, who smashed an 18-ball half-century against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

#3 Second-fastest IPL hundred

Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed great composure for a 14-year-old as he converted the start to a match-winning hundred - his first in the IPL. He completed his hundred in just 35 balls, smashing seven boundaries and 11 sixes.

With that, Suryavanshi recorded the second-fastest century in IPL history, achieving the feat in 35 deliveries. Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Chris Gayle occupies the top spot for his 30-ball hundred against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013.

#4 Second-fastest 50 for RR

Suryavanshi's 17-ball 50 is also the second-fastest half-century by a Rajasthan Royals batter in the history of the cash-rich league. The southpaw reached the milestone with a cracking boundary over extra cover off Washington Sundar.

His opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, occupies the top spot for his 13-ball fifty against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens.

#5 Fastest 50 against Gujarat Titans

Vaibhav Suryavanshi also registered the fastest half-century against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the history of the tournament. The Titans boast a well-rounded bowling attack, but Suryavanshi smacked everyone to all parts of the park and reduced them to club-level bowlers.

