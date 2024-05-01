"He will be in a completely different frame of mind" - Sunil Gavaskar backs Hardik Pandya to shine in 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has backed Hardik Pandya to break his form slump and deliver the goods in the upcoming T20 World Cup in West Indies and the USA.

The 30-year-old has struggled in all facets of the game as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain in the ongoing IPL. Hardik has averaged under 22 with the bat with no half-centuries in 10 outings.

His bowling numbers haven't been much better, with six wickets at an average of 42 and an economy of 11. Further worsening his stocks has been MI's struggles as a team under him, winning only three out of 10 games to occupy the penultimate position.

Yet, Hardik was part of the 15-member Indian squad for the showpiece event and will be the vice-captain.

Speaking on Sports Today after the squad announcement, Sunil Gavaskar threw his weight behind the all-rounder by stating the massive difference between the IPL and international cricket.

"There’s a big difference playing in the IPL and playing for your country. Playing for your country brings out something different in every player and Hardik Pandya will be a different player. He’s had to face a lot of issues in this particular tournament (IPL), he’s handled it quite well. When he goes overseas and has to play for India, I think he will be in a completely different frame of mind," said Gavaskar.

"And that’s going to be a much more positive frame of mind than maybe what we have seen here in this tournament. So, Hardik Pandya will make a contribution with both bat and ball in this tournament," he added.

Hardik has struggled to cope with the massive criticism from the MI fans after taking over as captain from Rohit Sharma during the off-season.

The talismanic all-rounder also led India numerous times in T20Is last year in Rohit's absence.

"They are title contenders, without a question" - Sunil Gavaskar

Expand Tweet

Sunil Gavaskar felt Team India would certainly be among the contenders for the T20 World Cup, praising the variety in bowling and the power in batting.

Led by Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue will look to end their ICC title drought, dating back to their last triumph in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

"I don’t know the reason but this Indian team looks a very good team, no question about it. Its got plenty of experience, they’ve got some real big hitters, they’ve got variety in bowling as well. They are title contenders, without a question. At the international level, sometimes you need a bit of luck and if this Indian team has just that little bit of luck, then I’m very confident that after 2007 (triumph), the T20 World Cup will come back to India," said Gavaskar.

India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007 but have made only one final in seven editions since.

They will begin their campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback