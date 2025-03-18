"He will be a lucky charm for us" - PBKS opener makes huge statement on Shreyas Iyer ahead of IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh has deemed their new captain Shreyas Iyer as a lucky charm for the team ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The franchise announced Shreyas as their new skipper after roping him in.

PBKS acquired his servies at the mega auction for a whopping ₹26.75 crore after he was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Notably, Shreyas Iyer captained KKR to their third IPL title in 2024 as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Prabhsimran Singh has expressed his confidence that Punjab's wait for a title will end with Shreyas coming into the side as a leader.

"Shreyas has been an amazing leader. Punjab have been waiting for its maiden title for a long time, and I’m sure that wait will end with Shreyas in the team. He will be a lucky charm for us," he was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"We have a new team, and it looks solid. We’d all want him to bring that luck and help us secure our first IPL trophy," he added.

Punjab Kings are a part of the IPL since the first season in 2008 but have failed to win the trophy even once till date.

Can Shreyas Iyer turn things around for PBKS?

Shreyas Iyer has had immense success as a leader in the domestic circuit last year, leading Mumbai in various tournaments. He also won the IPL with KKR as a captain in 2024.

Moreover, he has been in solid form with the bat since his comeback to the national team. He was India's highest run-getter in the 2025 Champions Trophy with 243 runs from five innings at an average of 48.60 with two half-centuries, playing a crucial part in their triumph.

He even scored 351 runs from 15 games for KKR last year, playing an important role with the bat. Overall, Shreyas Iyer has played 116 IPL matches and has scored 3127 runs with 21 fifties.

Given his current form with the bat and recent success as captain, PBKS will be positive that he can replicate the same in the IPL 2025 season and guide them to their maiden title.

