"He will make the most of it" - Sourav Ganguly on Ajinkya Rahane ahead of World Test Championship final

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has wished Ajinkya Rahane all the best ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia next month. Ganguly backed the right-hander to make the most of the opportunity.

Rahane's IPL 2023 performance boosted his chances of returning to the Test team. The 34-year-old has one of the highest strike rates in IPL 2023, striking at 189.83 and mustered 224 runs in eight matches, averaging 44.80. The Maharashtra-born batter also averaged over 55.

Speaking at a promotional event, the former Indian captain claimed:

"Opportunities don’t come everyday and if he gets the chance to feature in the playing XI during the WTC final, he will make the most of it. So, I wish him all the best."

Speaking of KL Rahul's thigh injury that has forced him out of the WTC final, the 50-year-old highlighted that it was unfortunate and wished him a speedy recovery. He said:

"It’s unfortunate, I have read that it’s an injury that will keep him out of the IPL as well as the WTC final. Only physios can tell the extent of the injury. Injuries are part of the sport. These boys keep playing all the years, so injuries will happen. So, I wish him a speedy recovery."

Rahul announced via his Instagram handle that he will undergo a thigh injury. The Lucknow Super Giants captain played nine matches and scored 274 runs, averaging 34.25 with two fifties.

"We have five more games to go" - Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Sourav Ganguly, who is also the Director of Cricket for the Delhi Capitals, believes they can still qualify for the playoffs. He opined:

"In the last five games, we have won three. We have five more games to go, it could well be that we win five. So, let’s not jump the gun and take it one match at a time."

The Capitals stunned the Gujarat Titans in their last game by defending 130 to win by five runs. They are still languishing at the bottom of the table with three wins from nine matches and will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, May 6.

