"He will make more money" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Trent Boult opting out of New Zealand contract

Team India's Ravichandran Ashwin has explained why New Zealand pacer Trent Boult might have pulled out of his central contract. He suggested that the bowler would be able to make more money by playing in franchise-based T20 leagues.

Ashwin highlighted that if Boult had signed the contract, the New Zealand board would have expected him to play regular matches in international cricket. He explained that players need to make such decisions for financial liberation.

The veteran spinner made these remarks while speaking on his YouTube channel. He also pointed out how a professional cricketer's career isn't very long, which is why players seek such opportunities at the twilight of their careers.

Ravichandran Ashwin stated:

"Trent Boult's IPL contract is worth ₹8.25 crore. If he doesn't sign his central contract with New Zealand and plays IPL, CSA T20 league and the UAE T20 league, he will make more money than what he will make by playing for New Zealand.

"If he signs the contract, the board will ask him to play international cricket since he will be a contracted player. So, just for that professional and financial liberation, he is not signing the central contract."

Boult had asked the New Zealand board to release him from his central contract, as he wanted to spend more time with his family and play in global T20 leagues. The board ultimately agreed to release the player from his contract.

"The future of international cricket and its calendar is going to be largely affected by franchise cricket" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin suggested that the advent of way too many T20 leagues across the globe will definitely have an impact on the cricketing calendar. He suggested that these franchise-based tournaments must be handled well to ensure they don't come in the way of international cricket. Ashwin said:

"But the future of international cricket and its calendar is going to be largely affected by franchise cricket. We should take these leagues forward carefully. The health of international cricket will safeguard the health of cricket as a whole."

Apart from the Indian Premier League, countries such as Australia (Big Bash League), England (The Hundred), Pakistan (Pakistan Super League), Bangladesh (Bangladesh Premier League), and West Indies (Caribbean Premier League) also have their own white-ball leagues.

To add to that, the UAE and South Africa are also set to launch franchise-based T20 leagues of their own.

