"Heartbreaking decision" - Fans react as Virat Kohli not named RCB captain for IPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced Rajat Patidar as their new skipper for IPL 2025 on Thursday, February 13. The Madhya Pradesh batter surprised many amid speculations that Virat Kohli would return to leadership for the upcoming season.

Patidar led MP in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year. In T20s, he has 2463 runs in 75 matches at a strike rate of 158.18, including one century and 24 fifties.

The right-handed batter amassed 395 runs in 15 matches (13 innings), including five half-centuries in the last IPL season. He missed the 2023 season but scored 333 runs in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Sharing a post on X, RCB's official handle wrote:

Trending

"A new chapter begins for RCB and we couldn’t be more excited for Ra-Pa! From being scouted for two to three years before he first made it to RCB in 2021, to coming back as injury replacement in 2022, missing out in 2023 due to injury, bouncing back and leading our middle order domination taking us to the playoffs in 2024, and now given the opportunity to captain the franchise that has so much history, such a massive fan following - it’s the stuff of dreams. Savour the moment, Rajat!"

Expand Tweet

On Patidar's appointment, head coach Andy Flower said:

"Rajat has the simplicity, cares about the people around him, we have closely see how he led Madhya Pradesh, we really liked it."

Expand Tweet

Fans on X expressed disappointment after Virat Kohli was not reinstated as RCB captain. One user wrote:

"My heart is broken. I really hoped that Virat Kohli would be the captain."

Another user wrote:

"Virat Kohli should have taken the captaincy. Maybe he could have turned it around this time for RCB with his aggression and captaincy skills."

A third user added:

"Heartbreaking decision. we all want Virat Kohli as the captain of RCB."

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Well deserved" - Virat Kohli reacts to Rajat Patidar's appointment as new RCB skipper

Virat Kohli has lauded Rajat Patidar for his elevation to the role of new RCB captain for the 2025 season. The 36-year-old said:

"Myself and the other team members will be right behind you, Rajat. The way you have grown in this franchise and the way you have performed, you’ve made a place in the hearts of all RCB fans. This is very well deserved."

Expand Tweet

Last year, Rajat Patidar expressed his keenness to lead RCB. The 31-year-old said (via India Today):

"Of course, if I get an opportunity to lead RCB, that is what I am there for, and I will be happy. But it all depends on the franchise."

Click here to check out the full RCB squad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news