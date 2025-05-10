"Heartfelt thank you" - Punjab Kings extends gratitude to all for safe evacuation after IPL 2025 suspension

IPL franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) extended its gratitude to all the relevant stakeholders after the league's temporary suspension. By confirming that all their players and support staff are safe, Punjab Kings thanked the BCCI, IPL, Indian Railways and all the police personnel for ensuring the smooth travel and evacuation of every individual.

The team, led by Shreyas Iyer, was in action on Thursday, May 8, against the Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala. With PBKS choosing to bat first, they were 122/1 in 10.1 overs when a floodlight failure occurred. Eventually, the spectators were asked to exit the stadium and the BCCI announced the tournament's suspension on Friday.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, the franchise stated:

"We're pleased to communicate that all our players, support staff and everyone associated with Punjab Kings cricket operations are safe and secure. A heartelt thank you to the BCCI, IPL, Indian Railways, Police, State Authorities and our internal operations team for ensuring the safe movement of players, coaches, families and support staff from both Delhi Capitals & Punjab Kings, from Dharamsala to a secure location."

The statement went on to credit the Kings' CEO franchise, stating:

"We are especially grateful to our wing commanders for their calm and swift leadership and to our CEO Mr. Satish Menon, whose steady guidance has been instrumental throughout this process. It's been a standout season, for the IPL and for Punjab Kings, both on and off the field. None of it would have been possible without our fans. Your support through very high and low has meant the world and we're truly grateful."

The Ministry of Railways arranged a special train on very short notice for all the players, support staff, commentators, and production crew members to Delhi. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings, captained by Iyer, were in the middle of a stellar campaign, winning seven out of 11 matches.

"This isn't the moment for panic or noise" - Punjab Kings

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer. (Credits: IPL X)

The franchise also appealed to the media for being responsible in such uncertain times and called for unity, adding:

"We also make a humble appeal to the media, please keep the reporting calm, factual and responsible. This isn't the moment for panic or noise. It's a moment to move forward with care and perspective. Most importantly in moments like these, it's important we stay united and composed. We stand firmly with our armed forces. Nation first. Always.

"Yesterday's game in Dharamsala was unforgettable, from B Praak's stirring tribute to our armed forces to the electric atmosphere in the stands. Thank you once again to every single person who played a part in ensuring the safety, success and spirit of this journey."

The BCCI could look into the August or September window for the remaining matches of IPL 2025.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More