Heinrich Klaasen plays a funky reverse scoop for six but gets out to Jasprit Bumrah the very next ball in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad keeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen played a funky reverse scoop against Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL 2025 clash on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. However, Bumrah managed to dismiss the veteran off the very next ball.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of the first innings as Klaasen was on the charge, having rescued the SunRisers from a precarious position. The right-handed batter had changed his position quite early and merely lifted the ball over the short-third man as it carried for a six. Nevertheless, Bumrah got the better of him in the next ball with a full toss as the South African hit the ball to Tilak Varma at deep backward square.

In the process, the Ahmedabad-born cricketer also achieved his 300th wicket in T20 cricket. Nevertheless, it proved to be a rare off day for Bumrah by his standards as he notched up figures of 4-0-39-1.

Heinrich Klaasen shines after SunRisers Hyderabad's top-order collapses in a heap

Heinrich Klaasen. (Image Credits: SRH X)

After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya asked the Orange Army to bat. However, they got off to a terrible start, crashing to 35/5 in 8.3 overs. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Nitish Kumar Reddy perished before reaching double figures.

The home side promoted Abhinav Manohar as the impact player and he stuck with the Proteas star as the duo added 99 off 63 deliveries. By the time Klaasen was dismissed, the right-handed batter had smacked 71 off 44, while Manohar chipped in with a handy 43 off 37 balls to lift their side to 143/8 in 20 overs.

Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers for the Mumbai Indians with outstanding figures of 4-0-26-4. Deepak Chahar chipped in with a couple, while Pandya and Bumrah took one wicket each. Mumbai Indians are coming off three consecutive victories.

The SunRisers, meanwhile, are in a real pickle this time and face an uphill road to the playoffs as they have lost five out of seven matches.

