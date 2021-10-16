IPL 2021: Complete list of award winners

After four months of enchanting cricket, the world's most competitive domestic tournament, the Indian Premier League finally came to an end. The Chennai Super Kings defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final by 27 runs.

The tournament helped revive the public's enthusiasm for cricket and generated positivity in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Faf du Plessis was rightly adjudged to be the Man of the Match for his scintillating 86 runs from 59 balls in the final while the victory saw CSK claim a record fourth IPL title.

While some of the big names rose to the occasion, IPL 2021 once again saw numerous lesser-known players come to the fore with their outstanding performances. Cricketers such as Ishan Kishan, Kartik Tyagi and Ruturaj Gaikwad earned plaudits for their brilliant performances during the tournament.

As the IPL 2021 came to an end, the players who had a consistent run throughout the season received accolades for their contributions during the season.

Complete list of season awards for IPL 2021

1. Upstox Most Valuable Player of the Season: Harshal Patel - 32 wickets in 15 games, one 5-wicket haul, one 4-wicket haul.

2. Orange Cap: - Ruturaj Gaikwad - 635 runs in 16 games - 1 hundred, 4 fifties.

3. Purple Cap: Harshal Patel - 32 wickets in 15 games, one 5-wicket haul, one 4-wicket haul.

4. CRED Power Player of the Season: Venkatesh Iyer

5. DREAM 11 GameChanger of the Season: Harshal Patel

6. Unacademy Let's Crack It: Most Sixes of the Season: KL Rahul - 30 sixes in 14 matches.

7. TATA Safari - Super Striker of the Season: Shimron Hetmyer - Strike rate 168

8. VIVO Perfect Catch of the Season: Ravi Bishnoi taking Sunil Narine's catch in Ahmedabad with a full-length dive

9. Fairplay Award: Rajasthan Royals

10. Emerging Player of the Season: Ruturaj Gaikwad

