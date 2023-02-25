"Here's to sun, the sea"- Mumbai Indians unveil their first-ever WPL jersey

Mumbai Indians have revealed a brand new jersey for the upcoming Women's Premier League tournament. The Mumbai-based franchise retained blue as the jersey's primary color but added a touch of orange to the sides to give the kit a different look from its men's team counterpart.

The Women's Premier League 2023 will start next Saturday with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. Ahead of their first match, some of MI's squad members have assembled in Mumbai for the training sessions.

The team owners were present to unveil the MI jersey for the upcoming tournament. Posting the photo of the new kit, the franchise wrote on Twitter:

"Here’s to sun, the sea, the blue-and-gold of Mumbai. Here’s to our first-ever #WPL jersey and all she brings."

Big names like Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews are part of the MI squad in WPL 2023. They will receive a lot of support from the fans at the stadiums as the entire Women's Premier League season will take place in Mumbai this year.

Can Mumbai Indians emerge as the inaugural champions of Women's Premier League?

India v Australia - T20 Series: Game 4 (Image: Getty)

MI's team owners did an impressive job at the player auction by signing the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Heather Graham and Chloe Tryon.

Overall, the Mumbai Indians squad for WPL 2023 looks strong on paper, but some fans have opined that their bowling is not the strongest. Additionally, Pooja Vastrakar's availability will also be an area of concern for the franchise. MI signed her for ₹1.9 crore at the WPL Auction 2023, but she was recently ruled out of Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal due to an upper respiratory tract infection.

Will MI win WPL 2023?

