"His contribution with the bat cannot be undermined" - Sunil Gavaskar heaps praise on Jitesh Sharma for his splendid show in IPL 2023

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar showered praise on Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Jitesh Sharma for his fantastic batting performances in IPL 2023.

Sharma has been one of the top performers for PBKS this season. He has scored 260 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 160.49. Fans should note that Sharma majorly bats lower down the order for the Kings in IPL.

Speaking on Star Sports' show Cricket Live, Gavaskar pointed out how Sharma's cameos in the slog overs end up making a huge difference in the match. He said:

"Jitesh Sharma has been contributing well for PBKS, he's been striking the ball at a good rate at the back end of the innings. He's giving Punjab just the push and momentum towards the last 4/5 overs, which they haven't had in the previous years. So his contribution with the bat cannot be undermined."

Virender Sehwag not satisfied with Lucknow Super Giants' performance on home soil in IPL 2023

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was present on the show as well, and he gave his views on Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) performance in IPL 2023.

Lucknow (11 points) are currently fifth in the points table after 11 matches. They have played six of their 11 IPL 2023 games at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, recording two wins, one no result and three losses.

Sehwag opined that LSG could have been in a better position had they performed well in their home games. He said:

"Lucknow Super Giants are one of the best and most balanced teams in this tournament. They've done well playing away from home but their performance at home ground in Lucknow hasn't been up to the mark," Sehwag said.

LSG will play their final home match of the season against the Mumbai Indians on May 16.

