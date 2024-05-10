"His strike rate this season has been much better than earlier" - Harbhajan Singh lauds Virat Kohli's knock in RCB's IPL 2024 win vs PBKS

Harbhajan Singh has lauded Virat Kohli for playing a true T20-style knock in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2024 win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9. The RCB opener smashed 92 runs off 47 deliveries at an outstanding strike rate of 195.74.

His knock helped the visitors set PBKS a mammoth 242-run target after being asked to bat first. The three-time finalists then bundled Sam Curran and company out for 181 to register an emphatic 60-run win and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Speaking on Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh praised Virat Kohli for making the most of the lives he got and batting with intent throughout his innings.

"He was very lucky. He was dropped on zero and it proved so expensive. If you repeatedly give chances to such a player, he won't spare you. What a knock it was - 92 runs off 47 balls. He played the T20 format in the true sense today. It was destructive batting," he said.

"He already had the Orange Cap and his strike rate this season has been much better than earlier and today he gladdened our hearts. He showed how the intent can be maintained after the powerplay," the former India spinner added.

Kohli struck seven fours and six sixes during his innings. He was dropped by Ashutosh Sharma and Rilee Rossouw on zero and 10 respectively, which potentially cost PBKS the game.

"He manufactured every shot" - Harbhajan Singh on Virat Kohli's strokeplay

Virat Kohli was aggressive against both pace and spin. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Harbhajan Singh noted that Virat Kohli scored at a brisk pace despite sticking to conventional cricketing shots.

"When you score 92 runs off 47 balls, you go at nearly two runs per ball, which Navjot Sidhu talks about. You need that in this format. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are at a different level - they are scoring three to four runs per ball, but Kohli played cricketing shots one after the other. He manufactured every shot," he observed.

The cricketer-turned-commentator was particularly appreciative of the slog sweeps played by the former RCB skipper.

"He used his feet because the ball wasn't coming onto the bat slightly. When the pace reduces, he runs forward, and then he played big shots against spinners while standing in his position. He measured the midwicket area. He took three or four penalty corners (slog sweeps) and hit sixes. It was enjoyable to watch him bat," Harbhajan elaborated.

Kohli added 76 runs for the third wicket with Rajat Patidar (55 off 23) after RCB were reduced to 43/2. He then stitched a 92-run fourth-wicket partnership with Cameron Green (46 off 27) before he was caught in the deep off Arshdeep Singh's bowling while trying to play a big shot.

