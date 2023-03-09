"Holi ka rang" - Twitterati in awe of RCB all-rounder Ellyse Perry's pink hair

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry is currently plying her trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2023).

Amid the cricketing action, the RCB team celebrated the festival of colors, Holi, in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 7. The franchise shared several pictures on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the team's celebration.

Perry, who had a gala time with her teammates, can be seen soaked in colors in the photographs posted by RCB. Furthermore, she also had some trouble removing the colors from her hair.

Flaunting her blonde hair with a tinge of pink in an Instagram story, the 32-year-old revealed that she wasn't able to remove the gulal from her hair, even after washing it twice.

Pictures of Ellyse Perry went viral on social media, with many suggesting that the cricket star looked stunning in the new hair colour. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Notably, Ellyse Perry has mustered 76 runs at an impressive strike rate of 149.01 from three outings so far in WPL 2023. However, she has performed underwhelmingly with the ball, failing to pick up a single wicket in the competition and giving away runs at an economy rate of 10.80 to her name.

Ellyse Perry will next be seen in action on Friday

RCB have had a dismal start to their WPL 2023 campaign. Following a hat-trick of defeats, the Smriti Mandhana-led side are desperately in search of a miraculous turnaround.

The side suffered losses against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat Giants. They are yet to get off the mark on the points table and are languishing in the bottom spot in the standings.

RCB are scheduled to lock horns with UP Warriorz in the eighth match of the season. The contest will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 10.

RCB squad for WPL 2023

Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.

