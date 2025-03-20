"Honor to be considered a key player" - Venkatesh Iyer reflects on his swift growth as a cricketer with KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) new vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer has asserted that he is honored to be considered a key player for the franchise. Acknowledging the fact that KKR gave him his big break in 2021, he added that he now wants to pay back the franchise for the faith they have shown in him.

Kolkata Knight Riders released Iyer ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. The franchise, however, went all out for him at the mega auction in Dubai and bought him back for a whopping ₹23.75 crore. He was subsequently named as the vice-captain of the franchise.

Speaking at the 'Knights Unplugged 2.0' event on Wednesday, March 19, Iyer reflected on his journey with the KKR franchise and said (as quoted by PTI):

"It's an honor to be considered a key player. KKR gave me my big break (in 2021), and now it's time to give back. I hope this journey continues for a long time."

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane also shared his thoughts on being named the new leader of the franchise. He commented:

"It's an honor to lead such a wonderful franchise. I'm grateful to Venky Sir and everyone behind this decision. The focus now is to ensure that everyone is on the same page as we head into the season."

Rahane was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2025 auction for ₹1.5 crore. He replaced Shreyas Iyer as captain, who led KKR to victory in IPL 2024.

"He has been an amazing leader of the group" - Venkatesh Iyer hails KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane

In an earlier interaction, Iyer praised new franchise skipper Rahane, describing him as an amazing leader. The left-hander also admitted that he is eager to play under the veteran Indian batter and learn as much as he can. The 30-year-old said (as quoted by The Times of India):

"So far, he has been an amazing leader of the group. He has taken the initiative to make conversations with all of us and try to gel with the team. We are talking about someone who has led India across formats and captained IPL teams before.

"He has a great head on his shoulders, remains composed under pressure, and has been a stalwart of the game. He has scored runs everywhere. For me, it's going to be a great learning experience, and I am quite excited to play under him." Iyer added.

KKR will feature in the IPL 2025 opener on Saturday, March 22, when they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens.

