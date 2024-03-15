Hope Mitchell Starc can do for KKR what he has done in international cricket: Gautam Gambhir

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir is hopeful of seasoned Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc replicating his success in international cricket in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as well.

Starc, one of Australia's 2023 World Cup heroes, created history at the IPL 2024 mini auction in Dubai when he was purchased by KKR for a whopping ₹24.75 crore. The Aussie therefore became the most expensive player to be bought at an IPL auction.

Describing Starc as an X-factor player, Gambhir asserted that he is confident of the star player delivering the goods.

"I had already said on the auction table that he [Starc] is an X-factor and I am sure he is going to deliver. And there's no such pressure of a price tag," the former KKR skipper was quoted as saying in media reports upon in his arrival in Kolkata on Thursday evening, March 14.

"I hope that what he has done in international cricket, he can do the same for KKR," Gambhir added.

Starc, one of the biggest names in world cricket, has not featured in the IPL since 2015. He has played only 27 matches in the Indian T20 league so far and has claimed 34 wickets at an average of 20.38 and an economy rate of 7.17.

The 34-year-old was previously purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2018 auction. However, the cricketer was ruled out of the edition due to a stress fracture in his right leg.

"Hope I live up to the expecatations" - Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir has a special connection with the KKR franchise. It was under him that Kolkata won their only two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. The former India opener is also the leading run-getter for the Kolkata franchise. In 122 matches, he smashed 3,345 runs at an average of 31.26 and a strike rate of 124.72, with 30 half-centuries.

It was no surprise then that Gambhir joined KKR as a mentor for the upcoming IPL season. Looking forward to the challenge, the 42-year-old stated:

"KKR is not a franchise, it's an emotion for me. I hope I live up to the expectation, and I am sure we'll try and make Kolkata proud and that's what we are going to do."

Earlier this month, Gambhir shared a social media post and stated that he wanted to quit politics to focus on his cricket commitments.

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2024 campaign with a match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 23.