"Hopefully, he gets to play for India soon"- Former KKR star hails Rinku Singh for his IPL 2023 performances

Former Australian all-rounder David Hussey feels Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh has done a terrific job in making a strong claim for a maiden India call-up with some incredible performances in the IPL 2023 season.

In just eight games, Rinku has scored 251 runs at a fantastic average of 62.75 and an incredible strike rate of 158.86. He has already become an overnight sensation after he hit five sixes off the final five deliveries to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

As the two teams meet again for the reverse fixture on Saturday, here's what David Hussey had to say about Rinku Singh's exploits:

"Rinku Singh is a phenomenal talent. He has been doing well in domestic cricket and the KKR franchise has backed him well. He's grown in his confidence and taking his game to the next level. Hopefully, he gets to play for India soon."

Cricket experts on Sportskeeda hailed Rinku Singh for his heroics

While speaking to Sportskeeda, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif and former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram heaped praise on Rinku after his incredible cameo the last time KKR and GT had met.

Kaif went on to compare Rinku to some legendary finishers that the league has seen. He stated:

“Hitting five sixes - Rinku did what Dhoni, Pollard and [Andre] Russell couldn’t do. What the best of the finishers could not do, Rinku Singh did that. Hats off to him.”

Wasim Akram lauded Rinku for the calmness that he showed under extreme pressure. He didn't lose his body shape and that was crucial in hitting those sixes, according to Akram. He opined:

“What I liked about him was that he was calm in that last over. His head was really still and he knew where to hit the ball. A very good player in the making for India. KKR have invested in him, so have to give credit to him.”

GT will need to be wary of Rinku's threat when the two sides lock horns in Kolkata on Saturday for the return fixture.

