"Hopefully the stadiums will be jam-packed with KKR fans" - Brendon McCullum welcomes back crowds in stadiums

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum has welcomed fans back to the stadium for the second phase of IPL 2021, which is scheduled to commence on September 19 in the UAE.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday confirmed that crowds will be back in the stands with limited seating capacity. The former New Zealand captain welcomed the move, saying he is hopeful that Kolkata fans in the UAE will turn up in huge numbers.

Speaking to kkr.in, Brendon McCullum said:

"I just heard that, that's actually fantastic. We were talking about that today, whether the fans would be back and to now know that they are going to be back is fantastic."

He added:

"So, hopefully, all of the stadiums will be jam-packed with KKR fans. We could certainly use the support as we have a big task in front of us and we will certainly rally when we get the support of our fans. We hope we have got plenty here in the UAE."

The Kolkata Knight Riders are currently seventh in the points table with only four points from seven matches. They will have to play catch-up to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs.

Try and bring the fun back and we will be good: Brendon McCullum

39-year-old Brendon McCullum has completed his quarantine and joined the team's training sessions. The former cricketer seemed upbeat about KKR's preparations and said the aim is to keep morale in the side high.

In a video shared by KKR on their social media handles, Brendon McCullum said:

"It's nice to be back. Everyone looks in good order, you know. Try and bring the fun back and we will be good. Lads, good to see you all. Sorry for being a little late. Few challenges getting out of New Zealand and getting over here but it's nice to be here with you now."

He added:

"One thing I always want us to do, regardless of whether we are winning or losing, is to stay really tight as a group and keep the morale as high as possible."

The Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their campaign in the second phase of IPL 2021 against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20 in Abu Dhabi.

