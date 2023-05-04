"How can you bat in highlights while actually batting in real time" - Twitter hails SKY for breathtaking knock against PBKS

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) played a scintillating 66-run knock in 31 deliveries as they stunned the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by chasing 215 in just 18.5 overs in Mohali on Wednesday, May 3.

After a slow start to the season, SKY has been in red-hot form with three half-centuries in his last four innings. Coming in to bat after the powerplay with MI stuttering at 54-2, SKY displayed his full range of strokes and put on a match-winning partnership of 116 in 55 deliveries with opener Ishan Kishan.

SKY's knock consisted of eight fours and two sixes as the No.1 ranked T20I batter made an improbable target look easy when he was eventually dismissed in the 16th over with MI requiring just 45 from 29 deliveries.

This was MI's second successive run chase over 200 after they upstaged the Rajasthan Royals by chasing 213 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 30.

The victory helped MI leapfrog PBKS in the points table to sixth spot with five wins from nine games, with the teams from fourth to seventh on the same points, separated only by net run rate.

SKY's breathtaking display with the bat had fans going berserk on Twitter, with many in awe of his shot-making skills.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Krish @archer_KC14



- Before this Handshake 🤝



0(1)

0(1)

0(1)

15(16)

1(2)

0(1)



6 inns, 16 Runs, 3 Avg, 72 SR



- After this Handshake 🤝



43(25)

7(3)

57(26)

23(12)

55(29)

66(31)



6 inns, 251 Runs, 42 Avg, 200 SR







#PBKSvMI | #IPL | #CricketTwitter Suryakumar Yadav- Before this Handshake 🤝0(1)0(1)0(1)15(16)1(2)0(1)6 inns, 16 Runs, 3 Avg, 72 SR- After this Handshake 🤝43(25)7(3)57(26)23(12)55(29)66(31)6 inns, 251 Runs, 42 Avg, 200 SR🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥💥💥#PBKSvMI | #IPL | #CricketTwitter

VijayYadav💙 @Yadavijay22



55 (29) in a 213 run chase.

66 (31) in a 215 run chase.



- Two masterclass knocks from Sky in a high run chases. He's well and truly back!



#SuryakumarYadav Suryakumar Yadav in the last 2 matches:55 (29) in a 213 run chase.66 (31) in a 215 run chase.- Two masterclass knocks from Sky in a high run chases. He's well and truly back!#SuryakumarYadav

Sports Taaza @SportsTaaza



A proper 360 degree show in Mohali



Dhawan the captain couldn’t have done anything better with 5 fielders on the boundary



Pure class from SKY and he is back in form for MI



#PBKSvMI SURYAKUMAR YADAV💙A proper 360 degree show in MohaliDhawan the captain couldn't have done anything better with 5 fielders on the boundaryPure class from SKY and he is back in form for MI#PBKSvMI

Pяανєєn @iamjpk Suryakumar Yadav reminded me of the EASports computer game cricketer I loved playing who used to score effortlessly when the cheat code sbatsman was enabled. Suryakumar Yadav reminded me of the EASports computer game cricketer I loved playing who used to score effortlessly when the cheat code sbatsman was enabled.

Shrutika Gaekwad @Shrustappen33 Mumbai Indians is lucky to have Suryakumar Yadav. Integral part of MI, we’re incomplete without him.

Mumbai Indians is lucky to have Suryakumar Yadav. Integral part of MI, we're incomplete without him. He can do anything and everything, what an impact innings, turned the game for us.

DONTOMJAMES @DONTOMJAMES

"How can you bat in highlights while actually batting in real time" Surya ....Suryakumar Yadav is his name #Sky #MIvsPBKS #PBKSvsMI #IPL2023

SAURABH YADAV @Saurabhkry_45 We are lucky to witness the batting of Suryakumar Yadav

We are lucky to witness the batting of Suryakumar Yadav What! a knock

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Suryakumar Yadav vs Punjab Kings in IPL 2023:



57(26).

66(31).



Suryakumar Yadav vs Punjab Kings in IPL 2023:57(26).66(31).2 innings, 123 runs, 61.5 average , 215.79 strike rate, 2 fifties - Take a bow, Surya!

Shantanu Smart @smartshantanu #IPL2023 Suryakumar would have loved to finish this by himself. But as he did against RR, he was looking for run scoring options rather than staying there. #PBKSvMI Suryakumar would have loved to finish this by himself. But as he did against RR, he was looking for run scoring options rather than staying there. #PBKSvMI #IPL2023

S. Sudarshanan @Sudarshanan7 #PBKSvMI The thing about living in Mumbai is you need to have a keen eye for spotting a place to park your car given the high density of vehicles. Perhaps explains why and how Suryakumar Yadav expertly manages to find gaps and spaces while batting to score runs quickly. #IPL2023 The thing about living in Mumbai is you need to have a keen eye for spotting a place to park your car given the high density of vehicles. Perhaps explains why and how Suryakumar Yadav expertly manages to find gaps and spaces while batting to score runs quickly. #IPL2023 #PBKSvMI

Gautam Govitrikar DMD @Gautaamm



The way SuryaKumar Yadav finds the gaps every single time, he will board a Borivali Churchgate local at Andheri and find an empty seat! #SuryakumarYadav #MIvPBKS

Sadio Manny @MSJ_LFC Suryakumar Yadav most complete batsman in white ball cricket and has been for the past 2-3 years #Elite Suryakumar Yadav most complete batsman in white ball cricket and has been for the past 2-3 years #Elite

"I should have finished the game" - SKY on his match-winning knock against PBKS

SKY and Kishan made scintillating half-centuries to help MI chase 214 against PBKS

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav was brimming with joy after playing a match-winning knock of 66 from 31 deliveries in their stunning run chase against PBKS on May 3. Despite his incredible batting display, SKY regretted getting out before leading his team over the finish line.

Speaking at the post-game presentation, Suryakumar Yadav said:

"Really happy we ended up on the winning side, but feel I should have finished the game. When I went in, it was important to bat with a positive mindset and obviously support Ishan who was batting really well. I always prepare for these situations, all the plans are very clear and I just try to be myself when I walk out to bat."

Speaking about his match-winning partnership with Ishan Kishan, he said:

"I had to support Ishan and also bat with a similar strike-rate to bring the game close in the end. I actually don't have the power game, I like to time the ball and play with the field. Really happy that the partnership helped for the winning cause."

The 32-year-old has been in sensational form after a slow start to the season, scoring 267 runs in nine matches at an average of 29.67 with a strike rate of 184.14. His recent form has been instrumental in MI winning five of their last seven games to have a legitimate opportunity to qualify for the playoffs.

They will now travel to Chennai to take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, May 6.

