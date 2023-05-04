"How can you bat in highlights while actually batting in real time" - Twitter hails SKY for breathtaking knock against PBKS

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) played a scintillating 66-run knock in 31 deliveries as they stunned the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by chasing 215 in just 18.5 overs in Mohali on Wednesday, May 3.
After a slow start to the season, SKY has been in red-hot form with three half-centuries in his last four innings. Coming in to bat after the powerplay with MI stuttering at 54-2, SKY displayed his full range of strokes and put on a match-winning partnership of 116 in 55 deliveries with opener Ishan Kishan.
SKY's knock consisted of eight fours and two sixes as the No.1 ranked T20I batter made an improbable target look easy when he was eventually dismissed in the 16th over with MI requiring just 45 from 29 deliveries.
This was MI's second successive run chase over 200 after they upstaged the Rajasthan Royals by chasing 213 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 30.
The victory helped MI leapfrog PBKS in the points table to sixth spot with five wins from nine games, with the teams from fourth to seventh on the same points, separated only by net run rate.
SKY's breathtaking display with the bat had fans going berserk on Twitter, with many in awe of his shot-making skills.
"I should have finished the game" - SKY on his match-winning knock against PBKS
Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav was brimming with joy after playing a match-winning knock of 66 from 31 deliveries in their stunning run chase against PBKS on May 3. Despite his incredible batting display, SKY regretted getting out before leading his team over the finish line.
Speaking at the post-game presentation, Suryakumar Yadav said:
"Really happy we ended up on the winning side, but feel I should have finished the game. When I went in, it was important to bat with a positive mindset and obviously support Ishan who was batting really well. I always prepare for these situations, all the plans are very clear and I just try to be myself when I walk out to bat."
Speaking about his match-winning partnership with Ishan Kishan, he said:
"I had to support Ishan and also bat with a similar strike-rate to bring the game close in the end. I actually don't have the power game, I like to time the ball and play with the field. Really happy that the partnership helped for the winning cause."
The 32-year-old has been in sensational form after a slow start to the season, scoring 267 runs in nine matches at an average of 29.67 with a strike rate of 184.14. His recent form has been instrumental in MI winning five of their last seven games to have a legitimate opportunity to qualify for the playoffs.
They will now travel to Chennai to take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, May 6.
