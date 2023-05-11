How can DC still qualify for playoffs in IPL 2023?

Delhi Capitals suffered their seventh defeat of IPL 2023 last night (May 10) against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Many members of the cricket universe feel that DC have been eliminated from the tournament after their loss against CSK.

However, the same is not true. The Delhi Capitals still have a chance of finishing in the Top 4 of the IPL 2023 points table. Their chances have reduced significantly after the 27-run loss against Chennai Super Kings, but they still have a slight chance.

DC are currently 10th in the points table with eight points from 11 matches. They have three matches remaining - two of them are against the Punjab Kings, while their final league stage match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against the Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi Capitals need 3 wins and some other results to go their way to qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs

The first condition for DC to finish in the Top 4 is for them to win their remaining three league stage matches. If they beat the Punjab Kings twice and avenge their recent loss against the Chennai Super Kings, the Delhi Capitals will end with 14 points in their account.

DC also need to ensure that they record big wins against PBKS and CSK so that they have a good net run rate. Their current net run rate is -0.605, which is the worst among all 10 teams.

Assuming Delhi Capitals reach 14 points, with a decent net run rate, here is the list of the other results which need to go DC's way for them to finish in the Top 4.

GT and MI win their remaining league stage matches, CSK beat KKR. LSG beat KKR but lose against SRH and MI. RR lose at least 2 of their remaining 3 matches against RCB, PBKS, and KKR.

If the aforementioned three things happen, DC can qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs with 14 points in their account. They will finish 4th, behind Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians.

