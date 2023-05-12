How can KKR still qualify for playoffs in IPL 2023?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by nine wickets at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, May 11. The development came as a big jolt to their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs in the ongoing IPL 2023.

The Kolkata-based franchise are now stranded in seventh place in the latest points table, with five wins in 12 games. In addition, their net run rate (NRR) dropped to a certain extent as the Royals won the game with 6.5 overs to spare.

Kolkata must win their remaining games by decent margins and then rely on the other results to go in their favor to ensure they qualify for the knockout stage of IPL 2023.

However, even a couple of wins in their remaining two group-stage games against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) can’t guarantee them a playoff spot.

KKR can reach a maximum of 14 points with a couple of victories, which was not enough for Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) to ensure a berth for the playoffs last year.

Interestingly, Nitish Rana and Co. will next lock horns with CSK, who beat them by 49 runs away from home last month. The Super Kings are a more potent attack at home, having registered back-to-back wins against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

“That’s the result of us dropping 2 points” – KKR captain Nitish Rana unhappy with batting unit after a nine-wicket loss against RR

KKR captain Nitish Rana rued the batting unit’s failure as the reason behind their loss against the Royals. Speaking in the post-match show, Rana said:

“It was a 180 wicket as I said at the toss, our batting wasn't great and that's the result of us dropping 2 points.”

The statement came as KKR posted a below-par total of 149/8 after being asked to bat first. Barring Venkatesh Iyer’s half-century (57 off 42 balls), the entire batting unit flopped.

For RR, Yuzvendra Chahal destroyed the middle order with his figures of 4/25, while Trent Boult took a couple of wickets. Sandeep Sharma and KM Asif settled for one apiece.

In response, KKR got the perfect start as Andre Russell’s run out sent Jos Buttler for a duck, but a whirlwind from Yashasvi Jaiswal and RR skipper Sanju Samson was enough to secure a nine-wicket win.

While Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 98 off 47 balls, Samson hit 48* off just 29 deliveries. The duo smashed 10 sixes and 15 boundaries during their action-packed innings.

Click here to check out the full scorecard.

Poll : 0 votes