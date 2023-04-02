"How can you not look at this guy for Indian team?"- Fans erupt as Sanju Samson begins IPL 2023 with a fantastic knock vs SRH

Sanju Samson continued his streak of chipping in with impactful knocks in his first game of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain scored 55 runs off just 32 balls against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, April 2.
RR got off to a fantastic start with fifties from Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. But it was Samson's innings that gave them the impetus in the middle overs and helped them cross the 200-run mark. The wicketkeeper-batter played some absolutely incredible shots. including three boundaries and four sixes, which once again proved just how good a form he is in.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Sanju Samson make a statement with his bat. They feel he should be brought back into the scheme of things for the Indian team as soon as possible.
Sanju Samson once again begins an IPL season in style
Since IPL 2020, Samson has had an incredible start to each of his first innings of the season and continued the same trend on Sunday.
Openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 85 runs for the first wicket inside the powerplay and the middle order needed to make the most of the platform provided.
While batters like Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag struggled, Samson looked at ease against both spin and pace. He also showed great presence of mind in picking his moments for taking calculated risks.
Chasing 204 to win, SRH scored just 30 runs for the loss of two wickets in the powerplay.
SRH XI: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Adil Rashid, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
