Create

"How can you not look at this guy for Indian team?"- Fans erupt as Sanju Samson begins IPL 2023 with a fantastic knock vs SRH

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 02, 2023 18:22 IST
Fans were overjoyed to see Sanju Samson smash the SRH to all parts of the park. (P.C.:Twitter)
Fans were overjoyed to see Sanju Samson smash the SRH to all parts of the park. (P.C.:Twitter)

Sanju Samson continued his streak of chipping in with impactful knocks in his first game of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain scored 55 runs off just 32 balls against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, April 2.

RR got off to a fantastic start with fifties from Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. But it was Samson's innings that gave them the impetus in the middle overs and helped them cross the 200-run mark. The wicketkeeper-batter played some absolutely incredible shots. including three boundaries and four sixes, which once again proved just how good a form he is in.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Sanju Samson make a statement with his bat. They feel he should be brought back into the scheme of things for the Indian team as soon as possible.

Here are some of the reactions:

Another brilliant batting performance from Sanju Samson.This deserves to play for India man. 😮#SRHvsRR ll #IPL23 https://t.co/QFkLFNzCVK
Sanju Samson deserves to play for India man. 🥺🥺 https://t.co/OUnxGnh9l5
Death. Taxes. Sanju Samson doing well in start of IPL seasonKuch cheeze Nahi badalti 😭 https://t.co/dnXd3h0Y7I
Okay, that is now the best shot of the tournament from Samson. Every match something better
Sanju Samson has scored nearly 550 runs against spin at a SR of 150 and avg of nearly 42 in the IPL since 2020. Only Dhawan has scored more runs, and he has done it at a SR of 130.
Back foot cut over long off for a 78 meters 6 against an off spinner.Sanju Samson enough said #IPL23
How we see ball vs how Samson sees ball https://t.co/9GB21yW95W
It's a pleasure to watch Sanju Samson. Quite disappointing for him that he hasn't got the opportunities he's deserved in ODIs for India.#IPL2023
That Backfoot lofted off drive for a six by Samson was stuff of greatness man. How can you not look at this guy for the Indian team is beyond me ? This hitting ability is super rare. #SRHvsRR
"if sanju samson makes 10 runs it would still be worth watching" yes harsha bhogle amen to that 🤲
Mature knock from Sanju Samson when RR has no clue he made it look simple https://t.co/bEuSdk9CtZ
Sanju Samson in the first match of IPL since 2020:2020: 74(32)2021: 119(63)2022: 55(27)2023: 55(32) https://t.co/D7oT8zgPya

Sanju Samson once again begins an IPL season in style

Since IPL 2020, Samson has had an incredible start to each of his first innings of the season and continued the same trend on Sunday.

Openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 85 runs for the first wicket inside the powerplay and the middle order needed to make the most of the platform provided.

While batters like Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag struggled, Samson looked at ease against both spin and pace. He also showed great presence of mind in picking his moments for taking calculated risks.

Chasing 204 to win, SRH scored just 30 runs for the loss of two wickets in the powerplay.

SRH XI: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Adil Rashid, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...