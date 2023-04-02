"How can you not look at this guy for Indian team?"- Fans erupt as Sanju Samson begins IPL 2023 with a fantastic knock vs SRH

Sanju Samson continued his streak of chipping in with impactful knocks in his first game of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain scored 55 runs off just 32 balls against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, April 2.

RR got off to a fantastic start with fifties from Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. But it was Samson's innings that gave them the impetus in the middle overs and helped them cross the 200-run mark. The wicketkeeper-batter played some absolutely incredible shots. including three boundaries and four sixes, which once again proved just how good a form he is in.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Sanju Samson make a statement with his bat. They feel he should be brought back into the scheme of things for the Indian team as soon as possible.

Here are some of the reactions:

VECTOR⁴⁵🕉️ @Vector_45R



This deserves to play for India man.



ll Another brilliant batting performance from Sanju Samson.This deserves to play for India man. #SRHvsRR ll #IPL23 Another brilliant batting performance from Sanju Samson.This deserves to play for India man. 😮#SRHvsRR ll #IPL23 https://t.co/QFkLFNzCVK

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Sanju Samson deserves to play for India man. 🥺🥺 Sanju Samson deserves to play for India man. 🥺🥺 https://t.co/OUnxGnh9l5

Yashraj @Yashrbh



Taxes.



Sanju Samson doing well in start of IPL season



Kuch cheeze Nahi badalti Death.Taxes.Sanju Samson doing well in start of IPL seasonKuch cheeze Nahi badalti Death. Taxes. Sanju Samson doing well in start of IPL seasonKuch cheeze Nahi badalti 😭 https://t.co/dnXd3h0Y7I

Karthik Raj @kartcric Okay, that is now the best shot of the tournament from Samson. Every match something better Okay, that is now the best shot of the tournament from Samson. Every match something better

Naman Agarwal @CoverDrivenFor4 Sanju Samson has scored nearly 550 runs against spin at a SR of 150 and avg of nearly 42 in the IPL since 2020. Only Dhawan has scored more runs, and he has done it at a SR of 130. Sanju Samson has scored nearly 550 runs against spin at a SR of 150 and avg of nearly 42 in the IPL since 2020. Only Dhawan has scored more runs, and he has done it at a SR of 130.

Prasanna @prasannalara Back foot cut over long off for a 78 meters 6 against an off spinner.Sanju Samson enough said #IPL23 Back foot cut over long off for a 78 meters 6 against an off spinner.Sanju Samson enough said #IPL23

亗 𓃟 @jadejamayur010 How we see ball vs how Samson sees ball How we see ball vs how Samson sees ball https://t.co/9GB21yW95W

CricBlog ✍ @cric_blog



#IPL2023 It's a pleasure to watch Sanju Samson. Quite disappointing for him that he hasn't got the opportunities he's deserved in ODIs for India. It's a pleasure to watch Sanju Samson. Quite disappointing for him that he hasn't got the opportunities he's deserved in ODIs for India.#IPL2023

Gaurav Nandan Tripathi 🜃 @Cric_Beyond_Ent That Backfoot lofted off drive for a six by Samson was stuff of greatness man. How can you not look at this guy for the Indian team is beyond me ? This hitting ability is super rare. #SRHvsRR That Backfoot lofted off drive for a six by Samson was stuff of greatness man. How can you not look at this guy for the Indian team is beyond me ? This hitting ability is super rare. #SRHvsRR

kavya 🌻 @kavya262 "if sanju samson makes 10 runs it would still be worth watching" yes harsha bhogle amen to that 🤲 "if sanju samson makes 10 runs it would still be worth watching" yes harsha bhogle amen to that 🤲

MisterTerrific @Hash_2056 Mature knock from Sanju Samson when RR has no clue he made it look simple Mature knock from Sanju Samson when RR has no clue he made it look simple https://t.co/bEuSdk9CtZ

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Sanju Samson in the first match of IPL since 2020:



2020: 74(32)

2021: 119(63)

2022: 55(27)

2023: 55(32) Sanju Samson in the first match of IPL since 2020:2020: 74(32)2021: 119(63)2022: 55(27)2023: 55(32) https://t.co/D7oT8zgPya

Sanju Samson once again begins an IPL season in style

Since IPL 2020, Samson has had an incredible start to each of his first innings of the season and continued the same trend on Sunday.

Openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 85 runs for the first wicket inside the powerplay and the middle order needed to make the most of the platform provided.

While batters like Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag struggled, Samson looked at ease against both spin and pace. He also showed great presence of mind in picking his moments for taking calculated risks.

Chasing 204 to win, SRH scored just 30 runs for the loss of two wickets in the powerplay.

SRH XI: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Adil Rashid, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

