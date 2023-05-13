How can Mumbai Indians finish top 2 in IPL 2023?

Mumbai Indians have made a brilliant comeback in IPL 2023 after a slow start in the season. The five-time champions lost their first two matches of the season and managed a close win against the Delhi Capitals in their third game.

Since MI finished last in IPL 2022, many fans felt that the team's injury-hit bowling lineup and out-of-form batters may let them down once again. However, Mumbai's performance improved as the tournament progressed. The inexperienced bowlers executed their plans well, while the batters returned to form as MI are on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs now.

After the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians hold the third spot in the points table. They have played 12 matches, registering seven wins and five defeats. MI's net run rate is -0.117.

Fans should note that MI not only have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs, but they can also attain the first or second position in the final standings. Here's how MI can finish in the Top 2.

Mumbai Indians need to beat Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their remaining 2 IPL 2023 league matches

First and foremost, Mumbai Indians need to win their fixtures against the Lucknow Super Giants and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. They are unlikely to finish in the Top 2 if they lose both games or manage one win.

Assuming MI beat LSG and SRH, the Rohit Sharma-led outfit then need to hope that either Gujarat Titans lose their matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore or Chennai Super Kings lose one of their two games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.

In either of the two scenarios, MI will finish in the Top 2 of the standings. They will then have two chances to qualify for the IPL 2023 final.

Poll : 0 votes