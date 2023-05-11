How can SunRisers Hyderabad still qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have not had a memorable IPL 2023 campaign so far. However, they put in a spirited performance against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to record their highest run chase and remain in the hunt for the playoffs.

According to the points table. SRH are currently placed ninth with eight points after playing 10 matches. While a tally of 14 points was assumed to be safe for teams to claim at least the final spot in the playoffs, the complexities of this year's edition take the number to 16.

With almost all teams still in contention to make it into the top four even at the business end of the tournament, the franchise have no other alternative but to win all their remaining four matches.

SRH will gain eight more points if they do not lose any more matches in the league stage, taking their points tally to 16. They will also have to rely on a slew of other results to maximize their chances since their net run rate of -0.472 does not quite paint a good picture.

There is also a distinct possibility that up to six teams could end up tied with 14 points if the remaining fixtures orient a different way. However, that will not augur well for SRH as they will be squashed by other teams due to their inferior net run rate. As a result, the only way forward for them is to win all of their remaining matches.

SRH's remaining IPL matches are against playoffs rivals

If we consider the possibility that Aiden Markram and Co. will win all of their remaining matches against the Mumbai Indians (MI), the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Gujarat Titans (GT), then all of these aforementioned teams will suffer at least one defeat in the run-in.

Should LSG and RCB end up losing another game apart from the one against SRH, their chances of qualification are as good as over. With the Delhi Capitals (DC) already eliminated, they can do a huge favor to SRH if they manage to defeat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) twice in the coming days, which will leave them out of the equation.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals should also suffer losses across their final set of matches to clear the Orange Army's path to the top four.

Do you think that the Aiden Markram-led side can qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs? Let us know what you think.

