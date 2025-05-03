"How Kohli saw CSK players today"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB score 213/5 in 1st innings of IPL 2025 clash vs CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are squaring off in the 52nd match of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru tonight (May 3). CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to chase, considering the dew factor in the second innings.

Ad

Jacob Bethell (55) and Virat Kohli (62) provided a sensational start to RCB with the bat, scoring aggressive half-centuries during their 97-run opening partnership. Both kept finding the boundaries at regular intervals and put pressure on the Chennai bowlers. Matheesha Pathirana broke the partnership at the end of the 10th over by dismissing Bethell, giving a much-needed breakthrough to the visiting team.

RCB lost their way a bit after the departure of both openers, as they reached 157/5 in 17.4 overs. Romario Shepherd entered the crease at this juncture and played a blazing knock of 53* (14) to propel RCB to a daunting total of 213 for five in 20 overs.

Ad

Trending

Fans enjoyed the entertaining first innings of Saturday night's IPL 2025 match between the RCB and CSK franchises. They reacted by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"How Kohli saw CSK players today," one post read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The pitch felt it wasn't bouncing as much"- Jacob Bethell after 1st innings of RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match in Bengaluru

During the mid-innings break, RCB opener Jacob Bethell reflected on his batting performance and the first innings action, saying (via Cricbuzz):

"The chats were just making sure we keep hitting down the ground and react to everything else. The pitch felt it wasn't bouncing as much, I have not obviously batted on it this IPL, the feedback from Virat was it was a slightly better wicket with the new ball. It was pretty nice, there wasn't much swing and that made it (batting) easier.

Ad

"It (batting with Kohli) is pretty cool, even in Delhi.. just to match his intensity and today was lovely to spend some more time with him. When I walked off I said 210, I am happy with 3 more than that, there was a stumble in the middle and hopefully our spinners can enforce a bit of that on them in the middle overs, but for Romario to come out and strike like that has put us on a great total," Bethell added.

Ad

What were your favorite moments from the first innings of this IPL match? Let us know in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More