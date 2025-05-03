"How Kohli saw CSK players today"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB score 213/5 in 1st innings of IPL 2025 clash vs CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are squaring off in the 52nd match of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru tonight (May 3). CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to chase, considering the dew factor in the second innings.
Jacob Bethell (55) and Virat Kohli (62) provided a sensational start to RCB with the bat, scoring aggressive half-centuries during their 97-run opening partnership. Both kept finding the boundaries at regular intervals and put pressure on the Chennai bowlers. Matheesha Pathirana broke the partnership at the end of the 10th over by dismissing Bethell, giving a much-needed breakthrough to the visiting team.
RCB lost their way a bit after the departure of both openers, as they reached 157/5 in 17.4 overs. Romario Shepherd entered the crease at this juncture and played a blazing knock of 53* (14) to propel RCB to a daunting total of 213 for five in 20 overs.
Fans enjoyed the entertaining first innings of Saturday night's IPL 2025 match between the RCB and CSK franchises. They reacted by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:
"How Kohli saw CSK players today," one post read.
"The pitch felt it wasn't bouncing as much"- Jacob Bethell after 1st innings of RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match in Bengaluru
During the mid-innings break, RCB opener Jacob Bethell reflected on his batting performance and the first innings action, saying (via Cricbuzz):
"The chats were just making sure we keep hitting down the ground and react to everything else. The pitch felt it wasn't bouncing as much, I have not obviously batted on it this IPL, the feedback from Virat was it was a slightly better wicket with the new ball. It was pretty nice, there wasn't much swing and that made it (batting) easier.
"It (batting with Kohli) is pretty cool, even in Delhi.. just to match his intensity and today was lovely to spend some more time with him. When I walked off I said 210, I am happy with 3 more than that, there was a stumble in the middle and hopefully our spinners can enforce a bit of that on them in the middle overs, but for Romario to come out and strike like that has put us on a great total," Bethell added.
What were your favorite moments from the first innings of this IPL match? Let us know in the comments section.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS