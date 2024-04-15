How many IPL teams have posted a total of 250+ twice in a season?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are the only team to have registered two 250-plus total in a single edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They achieved the feat in the ongoing IPL 2024.

SRH finished at 287/3 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 15. Hyderabad hit the highest-ever total in the league's history.

They broke their own record of 277, which they scored against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ravij Gandhi International Stadium earlier this season. With their blistering batting performance against RCB, SRH became the first and the only team with two scores of in excess of 250 in a single edition.

Expand Tweet

Travis Head stole the show with his batting exploits at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The southpaw notched up a 39-ball century, the fastest ton by an SRH batter in the league. He finished with 102 runs from 41 deliveries.

Heinrich Klaasen scored a quick-fire 61, while Abdul Samad (37*), Abhishek Sharma (34), and Aiden Markam (32*) also chipped in with useful contributions. It is worth mentioning that SRH hit 22 sixes, the most in a single IPL innings.

The teams to have scored 250-plus total in the IPL apart from SRH include Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), RCB, and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

"All the guys are stepping up in each game" - Travis Head on SRH's blistering batting exploits in IPL 2024

SRH batters have tormented the opposition bowlers in IPL 2024, scoring 270-plus twice this season. Speaking about the team's impressive show, opener Travis Head mentioned that skipper Pat Cummins and head coach Daniel Vettori have a role to play in their success.

Speaking at a mid-inning interview during the RCB vs SRH game, Head said:

"Nice wicket. Got to contribute at the right time. Just tried to maximise my opportunities. We got off to a really nice start. I don't know, that was proper batting. We have tried to take on the game (after quick starts). We just try to maximise the powerplay and then we try to keep going. Pat (Cummins) and Dan (Vettori) put pressure on the batting line up to make sure we keep going. All the guys are stepping up in each game."

Head slammed a stunning half-century when SRH posted 277 against MI in IPL 2024. Abhishek Sharma and Head scored 63 and 62, while Heinrich Klaasen remained unbeaten on 80. Hyderabad won the game by 31 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback